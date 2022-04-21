If you’ve read some of my work here, you likely know blush is far and away my favorite makeup product. What else can instantly warm up your complexion, carve your cheekbones, and help you fake a beachy glow with just a few strokes? The perfect shade of rouge can tie your entire look together and help you appear lit from within—although, that perfect shade is a bit of an elusive concept. How do you know which blush colors will naturally fuse to your skin? Well, that’s where this guide comes in handy.

Look, at the end of the day, you can wear whatever shade of blush you please. In fact, I’m all about playing with bright pops of color (think cherry-red, fuschia, or bubblegum pink), which are universally flattering across the board. But if you’re trying to find your most natural-looking flush, rather than make a bold statement, a few components can help you select the best hue.