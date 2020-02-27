Bloat, Skin Issues & Hair Loss: What Your Body's Telling You

Three of the most common symptoms I see in my gastroenterology practice are hair loss, skin problems, and bloating. When it comes to your appearance, your GI tract might actually play a bigger role than your genes because without healthy intestines, it's really hard to have glowing skin, a full head of hair, or a healthy weight.

The good news is that the combination of bad skin, thinning hair, and a bloated belly often has one unifying cause, and treating it may improve all three conditions.