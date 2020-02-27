Bloat, Skin Issues & Hair Loss: What Your Body's Telling You

Skin reactions are often a sign of an unhappy gut. Food allergies and food intolerances can lead to dark circles under your eyes, blemishes, rashes, and a puffy, swollen appearance. Studies have found that more than half of all acne sufferers have alterations in gut bacteria1 , and societies that eat a more natural diet with little or no processed or sugary foods have virtually no acne (and very few gastrointestinal problems).