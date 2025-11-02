The Astrology Behind November's Taurus Full Moon + How To Work With It
October has come and gone, and Scorpio season is well underway. That means we have a Taurus full moon coming up, and as the third of three consecutive supermoons, this time around could feel particularly intense.
Here's the astrology behind November's full moon, plus how to work with it, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind November's full moon
The Taurus full moon will be exact on Wednesday, November 5, at 8:19 a.m. EST., and as aforementioned, it will be a supermoon. Supermoons appear relatively bigger and brighter in the sky, and the effects of the lunation itself often feel more intense.
Taurus is an earth sign that's all about sticking to their values, putting in hard work, and staying true to themselves. That said, according to the AstroTwins, "This lunation shines a light on your values, security, and everything you’ve been building since last spring."
It's time to anchor your visionary ideas into reality, the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding that with some thoughtful planning, you can make those ideas tangible—even profitable—over the coming weeks. "Taurus loves luxury, and this supermoon invites you to indulge in sensual pleasures, like a decadent dinner reservation, booking spa treatments for the upcoming weekend, or an evening of visual stimulation at an art exhibit," they explain.
And the good news is, there won't be too much astrological interference with this moon, in terms of what the other planets are doing. It's smooth sailing for now, with the twins noting that this moon will also bring emotional clarity around your values, helping you sort through what really matters.
"If you’ve been feeling off balance," they add, "this is your moment to slow down, regroup, and focus on creating more stability. "
3 rituals to work with the Taurus full moon
Ground in nature
According to the twins, the Taurus full moon is an excellent time to appreciate the great outdoors, engage your senses, and ground in nature. Taurus is, after all, the most sensual of the earth signs and ruled by Venus, the planet of love.
Not only that, but November's full moon is also known as the Beaver Moon, which the twins say is also an opportune time to get in touch with your senses.
Make a vision board
If there's anything Taurus appreciates, it's tangible results. So under these moonbeams, why not bring all your ideas into the physical plane with a vision board?
Get clear on what you'd like to call in over the next six months, and make your board accordingly. Fill it up with images, quotes, and anything that else that inspires you, and be sure to place it somewhere you'll see it often.
Here's our full guide to vision boarding for more inspo.
Pull a tarot spread
Finally, full moons are always a great time to consult your tarot cards for clarity and insight. Here's a three-card spread to try yourself:
- What has been building in my life since the Taurus new moon last spring?
- What am I being encouraged to release right now?
- Where in my life could I use more of Taurus' grounded strength?
The takeaway
While this super moon in Taurus might be intense, at least none of the other planets are running interference! That's good news ahead of November's upcoming Mercury retrograde, so in the meantime, let this full moon help you let go of what needs to be released.