Facials are an investment, but IMO, they’re 100% worth the pretty penny. You can splurge on all of the potent topicals you please, but at the end of the day, nothing compares to the guidance from expert-level hands (the massage alone is reason enough to book a treatment). An esthetician spends time with your skin in a very meaningful way, so you can figure out exactly what products, techniques, etc., will give you the best possible outcome.

That’s not to say you must carve time for a facial every single month. If it’s within your budget, the pros generally recommend booking a treatment whenever the seasons change (so two to four times a year), but because each service typically comes with a steep price tag, you might be wondering how to maintain the benefits for as long as possible. And who better to ask than an influential esthetician to the stars?

We’re giving celebrity esthetician Shani Darden the floor—here, find her three tips to maximize your glowing results.