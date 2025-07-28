Unprotected sun exposure does a number on the skin. "The DNA in skin cells gets damaged when the skin is unprotected and exposed to UVA and UVB radiation from the sun," explains Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, who is a doctor of nursing practice and a family nurse practitioner certified in family medicine and dermatology. The damage done to the DNA can result in premature aging, as well as skin diseases and even cancer.