What research says about vitamin C and eye health. 

The overall correlation between adequate vitamin C levels and eye health may be the result of a few compounding factors. Most notably, vitamin C is found in the protective layers of the eyes. As this 2020 study states, “In humans, the high concentrations of vitamin C in the aqueous humor, together with its ability to absorb UV light, have led to its referral as a physiological ‘sunscreen,” researchers say.

What does this mean? Just as how the antioxidant is beloved for enhancing photoprotection in the skin, it's working hard to serve as a protective buffer for your orbs, too.*

In the Ophthalmology study, other antioxidants proved beneficial for eye health as well, including lutein, zeaxanthin, retinol and beta-carotene (aka vitamin A), and vitamin E. No wonder these antioxidants (plus vitamin C) are leveraged in eye health supplements on the market.

