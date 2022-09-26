 Skip to content

This Vitamin Can Help You Maintain Healthy Vision As You Age, Studies Show

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
September 26, 2022

Eye health isn’t always top of mind until it has to be. Think about it—you may consume oranges to support your immune system, feed your gut with probiotic foods, or consume collagen for healthy skin aging, but what about eating for eye health? Maybe you chomp on a few carrots, but not many people prioritize eye-enhancing nutrients. But they should!

In fact, studies show this essential nutrient can help support healthy vision, and it’s more common than you think. 

What research says about vitamin C and eye health. 

An Ophthalmology study with 5,638 participants over the age of 60 in India found that vitamin C status was inversely associated with eye-health concerns. Translation: The more vitamin C participants had in their body, the more likely they were to maintain healthy vision.*

The overall correlation between adequate vitamin C levels and eye health may be the result of a few compounding factors. Most notably, vitamin C is found in the protective layers of the eyes. As this 2020 study states, “In humans, the high concentrations of vitamin C in the aqueous humor, together with its ability to absorb UV light, have led to its referral as a physiological ‘sunscreen,” researchers say.

What does this mean? Just as how the antioxidant is beloved for enhancing photoprotection in the skin, it's working hard to serve as a protective buffer for your orbs, too.*

In the Ophthalmology study, other antioxidants proved beneficial for eye health as well, including lutein, zeaxanthin, retinol and beta-carotene (aka vitamin A), and vitamin E. No wonder these antioxidants (plus vitamin C) are leveraged in eye health supplements on the market

But if you’re in the market for a high-quality supplement to support your vitamin C levels specifically, you may opt for mbg's vitamin C potency+. In one serving you’ll get a 1,000 mg dose of vitamin C—equivalent to 15 oranges.‡ Not only that, but the formula has also been optimized to deliver this potent dose in a gentle and effective way.* You can read all about it here.

The takeaway. 

If you’ve never thought about eating for your eye health, you’re not alone. One way to do just that is by consuming enough vitamin C every day, as research shows that the more vitamin C you have, the more likely you are to maintain healthy vision.* To get your daily dose, you'll want to prioritize foods rich in vitamin C and consider a targeted and bioavailable vitamin C supplement. You can also check out our guide to eye longevity for additional tips.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. ‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
