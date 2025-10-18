What Our Editors Really Do To Feel Their Best Every Day
We’ve never had more access to health information and wellness advice—which is incredible, but also overwhelming. One scroll through Instagram or listen to a new podcast, and suddenly I’m rethinking my entire routine. But no matter what new habit I try, I always end up coming back to the ones that make me feel my best.
So, I asked the other mindbodygreen editors to share the health habits they never skip—the ones that truly ground, energize, and support them through every season of life. Here’s what our team swears by.
Cooking as a form of self love
For me, that’s getting in the kitchen. I’ve always loved cooking, and it’s something I naturally come back to—even when all my other health practices fall by the wayside. I’ve always said food is my love language, and that includes showing love to myself, too.
Cooking is my time alone—no music, no distractions. It’s such a grounding way to reconnect with what truly nourishes you—and that might mean a high-protein, veggie-packed dinner some night. Or, sometimes, a rich, gooey fudge brownie.
The beauty of cooking is that it reminds me health isn’t about perfection—it’s about presence. Every meal is a small chance to check in with myself, listen to what I need, and enjoy the ritual of creating something from scratch.
— assistant health editor Ava Durgin
Protein-forward breakfasts
As someone who wakes up ready to eat, I always prioritize a protein-rich breakfast. The goal is to start my day with at least 30 grams of protein. This sets my mood, hunger levels, and energy up for success for the rest of the day.
And I have two go-to recipes. The first is my classic overnight oats (I love adding pumpkin puree to them this time of year). Thanks to a serving of grass-fed whey protein isolate and a hefty scoop of Greek yogurt, these oats provide about 35 grams of protein per serving. If I’m not in the mood for oats, then I make a yogurt bowl with over 40 grams of protein (!!).
If you can’t tell, I love a sweater breakfast. So leaning on a high-quality vanilla protein powder helps make that possible without spiking my blood sugar.
— editor Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Syncing with the sun
While there are many daily habits I swear by for my longevity—like taking daily walks and getting enough protein—I think my most unique habit is using light to support my body’s natural circadian rhythm1.
Every morning, I prioritize light exposure by taking at least a 10-minute walk with my dog. This boost of light supports mood, cognitive function, and our circadian rhythm. While I do use full-spectrum light bulbs in my space, I still value this time outdoors. Sunlight has more lux than indoor lighting, making this natural light even more powerful.
At night, I follow a similar pattern. I switch my light bulbs to their lowest setting (i.e., the one with the least or no blue light). This ensures blue light doesn’t disrupt my body’s natural production of melatonin. What’s more, I wrap up my night with my Helight, a device that emits low-level red light to help signal to my body that it’s time to wind down.
— commerce editor Braelyn Wood
Grounding mornings (even with a newborn)
I had my first child a few months ago. Like a lot of women, I struggled with postpartum anxiety, depression, and OCD (a mental health hat trick, if you will). Mornings were the hardest. The endless to-do lists felt insurmountable before the day had even begun.
To relieve some of that mental pressure, my partner and I decided to take morning strolls with our daughter to our favorite cafe. It does a few things at once: morning light helps regulate my circadian rhythm, gentle movement gets my energy up, and the ritual itself is grounding. I leave my phone at home so I’m not pulled into work emails or left doomscrolling. There’s also the coffee. Most importantly, it’s time with my family—unhurried, outside our four walls, in a place we all love.
Here’s the caveat: I don’t do this every day. I’d like to say I’m that consistent, but life with a newborn doesn’t always allow it. And that’s OK. Habits only serve us when they’re flexible, not dogmatic.
— beauty editor Alex Engler
Simple routines, big impact
When it comes to starting my day off strong, I prioritize getting up a little earlier than my daughter, whether that means a full hour to work out or just 20 minutes so I can sip my coffee and journal a bit. Starting the morning with some time to myself helps me feel more grounded and energized, so I can take on the rest of the day. When I do take on an early morning workout, it always sets me up to feel successful.
I try to get some morning sunlight along with as much fresh air and movement as I can throughout the day. We’re lucky enough to live close to school, so our morning and afternoon walks offer me a chance to check off all three.
The older I get, the more I realize how much I truly need to lean on protein to feel satiated, so I strive to get plenty in every snack and meal, especially at breakfast. Most mornings that means Greek yogurt with a scoop of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+, lots of fruit, and some low-sugar granola or cacao nibs.
At night, I make an effort to avoid my computer and phone at least an hour before bed to protect my sleep, and I always read to help my brain switch gears from a busy day. I keep my bedroom cool, turn on a fan, tape my mouth, and pop on a sleep mask to get the best rest possible.
— health editor Ailsa Cowell
The takeaway
We get it—you can’t do everything at once (and you don’t need to). What matters most is finding the small, meaningful habits that actually stick—the ones that fit your life and make you feel like your best self. Start with one, stay curious, and let your routine evolve from there.