Recipes

These Rocky Road Brownies Have A Fiber-Packed Secret Ingredient

Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
October 23, 2024
Brownies with marshmallow topping on wire wrack covered in parchment paper
Image by Gabriel Cabrera / Plant Magic Cookbook
October 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I am the first to say that not everything you eat must be "healthy" for you to be healthy. Sometimes (plenty of times), I just want a dang potato chip. But I also really enjoy creating yummy treats that help you eat more plants because when they taste this good, why not?

No one will believe that these plush and fudgy brownies are made from beets and almonds. They are that good. If you've never cooked with vegan marshmallows before, note that they don't hold their shape the way regular marshmallows do but are every bit as tasty.

Rocky Road Blender Brownies

Makes 16 brownies

Gluten-Free

Vegan

  • ½ cup (125 mL) vegan mini marshmallows, divided
  • 1 cup (250 mL) quartered cooked red beets (about 2 medium beets)
  • ½ cup (125 mL) pure maple syrup
  • ½ cup (125 mL) unsweetened oat or soy milk
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups (500 mL) almond flour
  • ½ cup (125 mL) gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ⅔ cup (150 mL) cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup (60 mL) ground flaxseed
  • 2 teaspoons (10 mL) baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) cinnamon
  • ⅓ cup (75 mL) chopped raw walnuts or walnut pieces
  • ½ cup (125 mL) dairy-free mini dark chocolate chips, reserving 1 tablespoon (15 mL) for topping
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Lightly grease a 9-inch (2.5-L) square baking pan. Line the pan with parchment paper with extra hanging over the sides.
  2. Cut ¼ cup (60 mL) of the marshmallows in half and set aside.
  3. In a high-speed blender, combine the beets, maple syrup, oat milk, olive oil, vanilla, and apple cider vinegar and blend on medium speed for 30 seconds until smooth. Add the almond flour, rolled oats, cocoa powder, flaxseed, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Blend on medium speed for 30 seconds, then increase the speed to medium-high and blend until smooth with no lumps, about another 30 seconds. Stir in the walnuts, the remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) whole marshmallows, and the chocolate chips.
  4. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top. Scatter the halved marshmallows and the reserved 1 tablespoon (15 mL) chocolate chips evenly over the batter. Bake until the top is dry to the touch and the sides are starting to crack a bit, 42 to 48 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then carefully lift the brownies onto a rack using the parchment paper overhang and let cool completely. Store the brownies, loosely covered, on the counter for up to 4 days or tightly wrapped in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

