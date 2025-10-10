These Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats Are Packed With 16 Grams Of Fiber & Always Keep Me Full
The season of pumpkin pie this and pumpkin spice that is upon us. And as a dietitian, I’m all for adding more pumpkin to your day—it is a vegetable after all! This veggie naturally has a mildly sweet taste, but so many pumpkin recipes are geared for breakfast. While these foods may satisfy your sweet tooth, they will surely spike your blood sugar and leave you feeling hungry (yet again) within the hour.
My favorite way to get a pumpkin fix in the morning is in my morning oats. Overnight oats have been my go-to breakfast for years now. It’s easy, tasty, and unbelievably filling thanks to all the fiber. Luckily, I just have to make a few adjustments to perfect it for fall (and the pumpkin puree adds more fiber to the mix).
Pumpkin pie overnight oats
Makes 1 serving (16 grams of fiber)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup, dry old-fashioned oats (4 grams)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds (4 grams)
- 1 scoop organic fiber+ with prebiotic support (6 grams)
- ¼ to ⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree (~2 grams)
- ¾ cup milk of choice
- Dash of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
- Optional: 1 serving of vanilla protein powder
Method:
- Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight.
- Enjoy in the morning and top with more Greek yogurt if desired.
Why focus on fiber
If you're like me, you may have lost trust in oats for not satisfying your hunger. But that’s likely because it was missing a lot of fiber. A typical half-cup serving of dry oats only provides about 4 grams of fiber, so you really do have to add other foods to the mix to significantly bump up the fiber count.
It’s recommended to eat between 25 and 38 grams of fiber daily to support a healthy gut microbiome1, digestive regularity2, balanced cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and feelings of satiety3.*
And eating this high-fiber breakfast will send you well on your way to reaching that goal—in just one meal.
What makes this breakfast so high in fiber?
And that fiber comes from the combination of numerous ingredients: The oats of course, but also chia seeds (which for their tiny size and modest portion also provide 4 grams of fiber).
However, the biggest fiber contributor comes from the 6 grams in mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support (formerly known as organic fiber potency+). This fiber comes from guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit. I appreciate that it’s a blend of most soluble and insoluble fiber and research supports the role of guar bean fiber in satiety4, regularity5, and blood sugar control6.*
I love that this powder is truly flavorless, 100% organic, and blends seamlessly into my oats. When I started adding to my routine a year ago, I immediately felt a difference in my hunger levels between breakfast and lunch (aka my stomach wasn’t grumbling for a snack).*
The pumpkin puree provides an additional 2 grams of fiber, not to mention the added antioxidants (like beta-carotene), a vibrant color, and a luxurious texture.
The pumpkin gives these oats a silky texture
The recipe without the pumpkin (my base overnight oats recipe), is pretty dense. But the added pumpkin puree (which is thick yet airy) creates a product that feels more voluminous and fluffy.
The pumpkin pie spice brings out the natural sweetness of the pumpkin and adds some coziness to this otherwise chilled meal.
The subtle complexity of this flavor combo won’t have you missing the lack of a sweetener (although always feel free to add a drizzle of maple syrup if you wish).
The takeaway
Pumpkin recipes don’t have to be filled with heaps of added sugar and no fiber that cause you to crash minutes later. If you're looking for a healthy, pumpkin breakfast look no further than these simple overnight oats.
Just remember: Always make sure you add enough fiber to it. And a high-quality supplement like organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a great ingredient to have on hand.
6 Sources
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/5/1655
- https://www.jandonline.org/article/S2212-2672(16)31187-X/fulltext
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6352252/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/postmeal-perceivable-satiety-and-subsequent-energy-intake-with-intake-of-partially-hydrolysed-guar-gum/6FD3F90EE9FD67BDDEDD583421B573E8
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4392570/#:~:text=Partially%20hydrolyzed%20guar%20gum%20(PHGG,characteristics%20has%20not%20been%20examined.
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1756464616300627?via%3Dihub