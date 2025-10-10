The season of pumpkin pie this and pumpkin spice that is upon us. And as a dietitian, I’m all for adding more pumpkin to your day—it is a vegetable after all! This veggie naturally has a mildly sweet taste, but so many pumpkin recipes are geared for breakfast. While these foods may satisfy your sweet tooth, they will surely spike your blood sugar and leave you feeling hungry (yet again) within the hour.