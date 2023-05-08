Everyone’s bodies are different, and you should always stick to what works for your unique palette and lifestyle. Case in point? Thurlow doesn’t fare too well with animal-based fats.

“It is part of my innate bio individuality that I do best with lighter plant-based fats,” she notes. “I do better with coconut oil, avocado, nuts and seeds…” She can tolerate a little bit of ghee or butter, but animal-based fats tend to be too heavy for her body. “I just don't do well. It's almost like I have a brick in my stomach,” she recounts. “I've been that way my whole life.”

That said, she does make sure to get healthy fats through plant-based sources, like olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, etc. Again, everyone is different, but it’s a good lesson that you don’t have to indulge in certain superfoods if they don’t work well for your own body.