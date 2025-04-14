Advertisement
Pulled The Chariot In A Reading? Here's What It Means, According To Tarot Experts
Tarot readings can help us find answers about the past, present, and even future—but only when we know how to interpret the cards. And in the case of the Chariot card, it's one of 78 in a traditional tarot deck that calls for forward motion.
Here's what to know if you pull this card in a reading, plus what it means in the context of relationships, career, and more.
What does the Chariot card mean?
- Controlling opposing forces
- Willpower
- Resolving conflict
- Travel
The Chariot is one of the tarot deck's Major Arcana cards, which means if you pull it, you'll want to pay extra close attention. According to tarot expert and author of the Magical Self-Care Tarot Deck Leah Vanderveldt, this card is associated with the zodiac sign Cancer and is all about growth through action.
As Skye Alexander, author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot previously told mindbodygreen, "In some decks, he holds no reins—he uses sheer willpower to keep his steeds moving together in a forward direction," adding that when you pull this card, it represents "mastery of opposing forces and control over inner conflicts," and on a literal level, it can also indicate travel and transportation.
"The Chariot is a vehicle (or if you're comparing it to Cancer, a crab shell), so the focus is on movement and directed energy," Vanderveldt explains, noting that asserting yourself in a healthy way will get you far. "If there's something you want to accomplish or change, now's the time to set it in motion," she adds.
"The Chariot can have road-opener energy, but before you move ahead, check in with your gut and align your actions with your intentions. You might need to shed the protective shell of your former self to move forward," Vanderveldt tells mindbodygreen, adding that when you're on the right path, there's no need to rush.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright
If you pull the Chariot upright in a reading about love or relationships, it's a major sign to go for it. As Vanderveldt explains, "This could be the beginning of something epic, or a shift in your approach that will expand you."
She says that this card can also indicate whatever is going on in your love life right now is a catalyst for self-development. "Relationships can bring up our deepest triggers, so it’s important to bear in mind that a little shedding of defense mechanisms is in order," she notes.
When pulled in reverse
When pulled in reverse, the Chariot in a love reading is nudging you to get rid of anything weighing you down—whether that's guilt, shame, or old habits, Vanderveldt says.
"What once helped you survive won't help you thrive—you can let go of your past while still honoring it," she notes, adding, "When you're able to make shifts in the way you view yourself or a situation, you create tangible change."
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright
If you've asked your deck for answers about your career or financial situation, pulling the Chariot upright means that now's a good time to set (and get after) your goals. As Vanderveldt notes, you're likely taking your job or finances very seriously right now, and that's a good thing.
"Sometimes you have to do the tough stuff to make progress, but alignment before action is what will get you the farthest," she explains, adding to make sure you have the OK from your gut first.
When pulled in reverse
In reverse, the Chariot in a career or financial reading is a nudge to start making decisions. If you've been having difficulty doing so, Vanderveldt says, the good news is that renewed purpose is on the other side of new choices and facing what scares you.
"Taking your power back by making even a small decision can help put you back on the right track," she explains.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright
Sometimes we ask the cards about challenges we're facing, will face in the future, or how to get through a difficulty. The Chariot in this case is all about shedding what you don't need anymore, which can be a difficult and ongoing practice, Vanderveldt says.
According to her, "We're looking for progress over perfection. Loosening our defenses feels scary, but it creates an opening to let new possibilities in." She notes that it may be more difficult to change and grow than to stay put—"but it's worth it."
When pulled in reverse
If you pull this card in reverse, however, Vanderveldt says it can mean you're running up against some inertia or resistance to moving forward. In this case, she suggests you might need more rest or a more heart-centered approach.
FAQ
What zodiac sign does the Chariot represent?
The Chariot is associated with the sign of Cancer.
What is the Chariot personality?
The Chariot represents taking action, making decisions, and forward motion.
The takeaway
Pulling the Chariot in a reading is a sign to flex your own will. Just as the man depicted in the Chariot card has learned to steer his vehicle with willpower alone, so, too, can we learn to take decisive action and move forward in our lives.