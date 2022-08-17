What Is Proffee + One Unlikely Protein Source With Added Benefits

It goes without saying at this point, but TikTok isn’t just for dance trends anymore. Over the last few years, the digital platform has become the center for product recommendations, recipes, and even health and well-being tips (though they're not always research-backed, we should warn).

One popular food-focused trend as of late: "proffee." This tag—meaning coffee with added protein—accompanies tons of videos showcasing different protein-packed coffee recipes. And while some people reach for traditional protein powders or pre-mixed protein drinks, here's one surprising option you may want to consider for your next brew.