 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
What Is Proffee + One Unlikely Protein Source With Added Benefits

What Is Proffee + One Unlikely Protein Source With Added Benefits

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Enhance The Benefits

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

August 17, 2022 — 10:05 AM

It goes without saying at this point, but TikTok isn’t just for dance trends anymore. Over the last few years, the digital platform has become the center for product recommendations, recipes, and even health and well-being tips (though they're not always research-backed, we should warn). 

One popular food-focused trend as of late: "proffee." This tag—meaning coffee with added protein—accompanies tons of videos showcasing different protein-packed coffee recipes. And while some people reach for traditional protein powders or pre-mixed protein drinks, here's one surprising option you may want to consider for your next brew. 

Why you should add collagen to your coffee for added protein support.

Collagen is, in fact, a naturally occurring protein—in fact, it's the most abundant protein in the human body. However, collagen does lack one particular essential amino acid (called tryptophan) making it fall slightly short of the official title of, “complete protein.” This means that while collagen peptides can contribute to daily protein intake, you'll want to complement them with an array of other protein sources (depending on your dietary pattern and preferences, of course) throughout the day.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

However, stirring collagen in your coffee has added benefits compared to a traditional protein powder, since you're getting some high-quality skin support.* Especially if you reach for the mbg beauty & gut collagen+, you’ll be consuming a targeted dose of collagen peptides (the best kind: grass-fed, pasture-raised), plus a host of skin-loving ingredients, some of which include:

So if you’re looking for protein support and pack in a skin-enhancing punch, you may want to opt for a multifaceted collagen supplement.* If you’re still unsure which option is best for you, check out this in-depth comparison to learn more. And if you're looking for some "proffee" inspiration, here's a full list of recipes to help you out.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

While protein powder may be the typical additive for "proffee," collagen serves as a worthy alternative for those looking to sneak in some skin benefits, too.* While collagen isn’t technically a complete protein, it does contribute to daily protein intake. There’s much more to learn regarding the ins and outs of collagen supplementation, so check out this full breakdown if you’re curious about benefits, doses, and what to look for. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss

Brittany Loggins
These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss
Functional Food

RDs Say You Don't Need To Nix This Controversial Cooking Oil — Just Use This Trick

Merrell Readman
RDs Say You Don't Need To Nix This Controversial Cooking Oil — Just Use This Trick
Home

Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck

Emma Loewe
Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True
Beauty

The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines
Integrative Health

This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Sarah Regan
This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty
Integrative Health

This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks

Morgan Chamberlain
This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks
Integrative Health

Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help
Beauty

You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm
Spirituality

This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends—And Lovers

Sarah Regan
This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends—And Lovers
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-proffee-one-unlikely-protein-source-with-added-benefits
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!