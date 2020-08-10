mindbodygreen

Spirituality

Is Ophiuchus Really The 13th Zodiac Sign? The AstroTwins Weigh In

August 10, 2020 — 19:05 PM

Every now and then, speculation about the "13th zodiac sign"—Ophiuchus, also known as the snake bearer—will pop up. Most recently, we heard about it this summer. But does this constellation really change anything about the zodiac as we know it? Here, mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, break down Ophiuchus, what it is, and what it definitely isn't.

What is Ophiuchus?

Ophiuchus is a constellation that represents the god Apollo struggling with a snake that guarded the Oracle of Delphi, a prophetic priestess with powers of divination. This story can be interpreted as humans wrestling with their questions about life, death, and spirituality.

But is powerful Ophiuchus an astrological sign, like Leo, Sag, or Taurus? Back in 2016, NASA published a post mentioning a 13th constellation through which the sun passes every year, between Scorpio and Sagittarius, from November 29 to December 17, sounding the alarm for astrology fans everywhere.

NASA has since had to reassure people they didn't create a new zodiac sign, and were looking at the constellations from an astronomical, not astrological, POV.

But according to the AstroTwins, people are still confusing signs and constellations, and a slight panic ensues every time that original post resurfaces.

Does it actually change my chart?

Short answer: no. While there is mythology that goes along with this constellation, the twins and many other Western astrologers don't consider Ophiuchus a sign.

"The zodiac that we use for modern 'Tropical' horoscopes is based on our view of the sky from the earth, divided into 12 pieces, and oriented by the four seasons," the twins note. "While the individual zodiac signs are named after the constellations, their physical placement is not based on those actual constellations in our modern form of astrology. Understandably, this causes confusion for many people."

And while yes, the constellations have shifted over the years, and some forms of astrology do acknowledge the shifting cosmos, Western astrology is fixed and isn't changing based on shifting planets or constellations anytime soon.

Bottom line.

If you recently heard murmurs that your sun sign might not be what you thought it is, have no fear. Constellations and signs are not the same thing, and while Ophiuchus is a constellation with its own story behind it, you don't need to update your horoscope app.

