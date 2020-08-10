But is powerful Ophiuchus an astrological sign, like Leo, Sag, or Taurus? Back in 2016, NASA published a post mentioning a 13th constellation through which the sun passes every year, between Scorpio and Sagittarius, from November 29 to December 17, sounding the alarm for astrology fans everywhere.

NASA has since had to reassure people they didn't create a new zodiac sign, and were looking at the constellations from an astronomical, not astrological, POV.

But according to the AstroTwins, people are still confusing signs and constellations, and a slight panic ensues every time that original post resurfaces.