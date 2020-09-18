While it must be grown in truly tropical environments to succeed (attempt to grow it in the southernmost part of Florida failed), the researchers say that breadfruit presents a as yet untapped option for a superfood.

"While people have survived on it for thousands of years," said Susan Murch, a chemistry professor in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, "there was a lack of basic scientific knowledge of the health impacts of a breadfruit-based diet in both humans and animals."

Using a breadfruit flour (a good gluten-free flour alternative) and dehydrated breadfruit, the reserachers conducted a series of studies intended to ensure that a diet including breadfruit flour would not pose any health concerns. The initial research was done on mice, but the fruit has been a part of global diets for generations. They found that the protein from breadfruit is actually easier to digest than wheat protein in a model.