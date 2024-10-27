"Each individual's needs are unique, so we look at any imbalances in the body and treat the impacted organ systems," says ORA practitioner Venessa Lee, L.Ac, DACM, NCCAOM Dpl. "For example, breakouts around the chin and jawline are hormonal so we work to balance their hormones by stimulating specific points in the face and body. We also listen to each patient's skin concerns to see if those might be related to a deeper condition."