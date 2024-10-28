I am fully aware that I have lost many friends because of my behavior. I don't go around advertising it. Usually, by the time I realize that I'm having a manic depressive episode, I am in the throes of it, and the damage has been done. Going back to ask someone for forgiveness and trying to explain my behavior away by providing them with my diagnosis feels like a cop-out. Why should I get off the hook for hurting someone just because I have bipolar disorder? The answer is that I shouldn't, and so most of the time I apologize, hope they'll forgive me, and keep it moving.