Here’s What Happened When I Skipped Shampoo & Conditioner For A Month

Again, there is no easy answer to how often you should wash your hair; it may take a bit of guess-and-test, as some of the surefire signs can confuse even the most seasoned beauty pros.

For example, oily roots may signal you need to wash less frequently. See, washing too often strips the scalp and tricks it into thinking it's dry. This, in turn, spurs the sebaceous glands into overdrive, which then makes your hair produce more oil faster. And the vicious cycle continues from there. So, to counteract oily roots, you might try to taper off your wash schedule, effectively “training” your scalp to produce less sebum.

I personally don’t struggle too much with greasy roots (in fact, my hair falls on the drier side of the spectrum and tends to drink up all the oil it can cling to). However, I decided to take the plunge after meeting with Los Angeles–based creative Lauren Perez, who, hands down, has the softest, most enviable waves I’ve ever seen. She tells me she hasn’t shampooed or conditioned her hair since launching her own brand, Anablue—and I was immediately influenced to try her three-step regimen.

So in the name of beauty journalism, I bid my beloved buttery hair masks adieu and committed to a “no ‘poo, no condish” regimen for four weeks. Here’s how it went.