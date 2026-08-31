Imagine two people following the same three-day strength program. One turns every day between lifting sessions into another strenuous workout, arrives at the gym with lingering fatigue, and regularly has to reduce the weight or skip exercises. The other uses some of those in-between days for easy walking and mobility work, prioritizes sleep, and returns able to complete the planned session with good form. The second person may feel as though she is doing less, but over time, she is likely accumulating more of the quality work that actually drives adaptation.