The One Supplement Helping 800+ Reviewers Fall Asleep Way Faster*
The hardest part of getting a good night's sleep is often just falling asleep. And while many people reach for melatonin to help quiet their minds at bedtime, it isn't always the best fit for everyone—and can come with unwanted side effects (like the dreaded morning grogginess).
That's why mindbodygreen created sleep support+: a thoughtfully formulated blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® designed to help promote a calm, relaxed state before bed.*
Together, these nonhormonal, non-habit-forming ingredients support the body's natural relaxation processes, helping you wind down more easily at night.* The formula also supports muscle relaxation in addition to a healthy stress response, and cellular circadian rhythm—so you can fall asleep faster and support more restful sleep throughout the night.*
And with 800+ reviewers singing its praises, sleep support+ is quickly becoming a bedtime staple for people who say they're falling asleep faster than ever.* Here's what a few of them had to say.
Game changer
"I’ve been taking sleep support+ for 2 years now. Started when I got serious about my sleep. It helps my muscles relax, which allows me to fall asleep easily, and when I eventually wake up in the middle of the night for a bio break, I fall back to sleep, again, fairly easily. It’s part of my routine now, and I couldn’t be happier."*
-Beth H.S.
Sleeping better already
"I have been a terrible sleeper my whole adult life. I was skeptical to try another sleep supplement. It’s only been a week, but I’m already sleeping better!"*
-Angela C.
Better sleep after the first night
"I'm in the throes of perimenopause, and my wearable had been giving me very bad sleep scores for a while. My dragging days were backing up that data. Having been really happy with how brain guard+ had improved my thinking, I decided to add sleep support+ to my renewal. I didn't expect results right away, but the first night I scored 30 points better on my sleep and felt substantially better the next day. Since then, my scores have been consistently higher and my days are much better. I'm also making better progress in fitness and weight loss. I've recommended it to several people."*
-Erin B.
It helps me stay asleep
"I seem to be getting much better sleep with this. I used to have a hard time sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night. When I take this about 2 hours before bedtime, I stay asleep. It doesn't make me tired or drowsy; however, it might be calming my nervous system a bit. It just seems to help me stay asleep. I would suggest taking it 1-2 hours before you go to bed."*
-Stephanie M.
Sleeping deeper
"It really helps put you into that deep sleep, where you have dreams. I certainly can tell the difference if I forget to take it."*
-John F.
Best supplement for a deeper sleep
"I now take sleep support every night and wake up less. When I do wake up for a bio break, I return to sleep quickly, and I feel more rested in the morning. No grogginess at all. Simple support better sleep and overall increased health markers. I recommend this to everyone, including post menopausal women like me!"*
-Heather
Love it
"I’ve been using the sleep support+ for over 2 years now, and I never go a night without it. It works like a charm to ease me into a full night’s sleep. Great product!"
-Katherine M.
The takeaway
Quality sleep starts with being able to wind down and fall asleep with ease. While sleep support+ isn't a substitute for healthy sleep habits, it can complement your nighttime routine by helping promote a more relaxed state before bed—so sleep may come more easily.* Curious to learn more? Learn more about this customer favorite here.