So You've Heard Of 'Leaky Gut,' But What About 'Leaky Skin?' A Derm Explains

Quick recap: When you have “leaky gut,” the walls of your intestines are injured, which allows irritants, microbes, and undigested food particles to "leak" into the bloodstream. From there, the immune system often marks them as foreign invaders and attacks (which can lead to painful digestive conditions). This we know, and while it’s not yet a widely recognized medical condition, it’s been used a lot more lately by integrative and functional nutrition experts alike.

But did you know you can face “leaky skin” as well? According to board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., the process happens in a similar fashion to a leaky gut—when your skin barrier becomes compromised, the skin is less able to trap moisture and keep allergens, pollutants, and irritants from seeping in. “When they penetrate through the skin, they trigger inflammation, and they make things like acne, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, worse,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Not a fun situation in the slightest, but there are ways to help manage your leaky skin and strengthen the barrier. Below, Bowe weighs in.