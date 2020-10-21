What 'The Bachelorette' Got Wrong About The Love Languages

Okay, we need to talk about the love languages for a second.

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette featured a whole group date about the love language theory, the buzzy relationship concept originally developed in 1995 by relationship counselor Gary Chapman, Ph.D., in his book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts. The five love languages are words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, physical touch, and gifts, and most people have a primary one they prefer for giving and receiving love.

The love language theory is beloved by many relationship experts these days, but like many such typing systems (see: the Enneagram and Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), it’s sort of grown a cultish life of its own among that population of folks who love adding personality test results to their dating profiles without really understanding what they mean.

While The Bachelorette did an okay job at depicting most of the love languages, the show totally missed the core point of Chapman’s theory. Here are just a few important clarifications to what you saw on TV.