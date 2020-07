This MBTI Type Is Most Likely To Include It In Their Dating Profile

Whatever the reason, introverts seem to place more value and importance on spotlighting their MBTI type right away. And in an age of "type-cast" dating — aka choosing people to date specifically because of the their Myers-Briggs type (or sun sign, etc.) — there are absolutely people who swear by the compatibility of different types. In fact, considering certain MBTI types have been proven to be more compatible than others when it comes to love, calling it out in your bio might not be a bad idea.

Hallett does offer a word of caution though: "There's a camp of psychologists who believe the 16 different personality types aren't a comprehensive, reliable determination of personality. Ideally, taking a psychological test one day and repeating it six or 12 months later should give pretty similar results, but that doesn't always hold true with the MBTI."

No matter whether you're an introvert, extrovert, or even an ambivert (a combination of the two), the only way to find out if you're compatible with someone is to get chatting.

That said, if their personality type is listed from the start, you just might have a better idea of what you're in for.