This MBTI Type Is Most Likely To Include It In Their Dating Profile

Why would introverts be particularly eager to call out their MBTI type? It could have something to do with the way introverts approach dating: introverts are introspective, need time to recharge by themselves, and require calmer, quieter social interaction. Since the dating process itself can often feel at odds with introversion, calling out one's personality in their dating profile from the get-go could feel like a necessary and important clarification on who they are as a person.

In the case of restrained introverts (one of the four types of introverts), clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D. has previously told mbg they tend to be "reflective and even plodding in nature, often very controlled, and may have very grounded energy." Or anxious introverts, for example, may need to feel secure, with therapist Ibinye Osibodu-Onyali, LMFT, telling mbg they might prefer to stick with what's comfortable and not go beyond that comfort zone.

"Differences in extroversion/introversion may cause the most conflict in long-term relationships," board-certified psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., recently told mbg. "Opposites in this dimension may really enjoy each other in the beginning, but over the long haul, the stay-home-vs.-go-out debate can result in repeated friction."