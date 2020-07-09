This MBTI Type Is Most Likely To Include It In Their Dating Profile
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
When it comes to dating apps, what you include in your bio says a lot about you. Are you a short and sweet kind of person? Do you list what you're looking for or your interests? Perhaps, you've included your Myers' Briggs personality type.
It's not uncommon to see—a 2019 report from Tinder found more people mentioned their Myers' Briggs type in their bio than Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Drake combined. And it turns out, certain personality types are more likely to include their four-letter combo in their bio than others, according to the report.
Looking at you, introverts.
The top three most mentioned MBTI types on Tinder are all introvert types, aka types with an "I" at the start of their four-letter combination. Think ISTPs, INFJs, ISFJs, etc.
As far as the topmost mentioned Myers-Briggs type, INFJs take the cake. According to Tinder, INFJs are the most likely to include it in their bio—which is especially noteworthy, given INFJs are actually the rarest of all 16 personality combos.
The INFJ personality type is introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging. Sometimes called the "Advocate" or the "Idealist," these folks are understood to be thoughtful, caring, and sensitive, as well as forward thinking and action-oriented. And apparently, many of them resonate with their given personality type.
Why introverts are eager to showcase their personality.
Why would introverts be particularly eager to call out their MBTI type? It could have something to do with the way introverts approach dating: introverts are introspective, need time to recharge by themselves, and require calmer, quieter social interaction. Since the dating process itself can often feel at odds with introversion, calling out one's personality in their dating profile from the get-go could feel like a necessary and important clarification on who they are as a person.
In the case of restrained introverts (one of the four types of introverts), clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D. has previously told mbg they tend to be "reflective and even plodding in nature, often very controlled, and may have very grounded energy." Or anxious introverts, for example, may need to feel secure, with therapist Ibinye Osibodu-Onyali, LMFT, telling mbg they might prefer to stick with what's comfortable and not go beyond that comfort zone.
"Differences in extroversion/introversion may cause the most conflict in long-term relationships," board-certified psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., recently told mbg. "Opposites in this dimension may really enjoy each other in the beginning, but over the long haul, the stay-home-vs.-go-out debate can result in repeated friction."
Do MBTI types really matter in dating?
Whatever the reason, introverts seem to place more value and importance on spotlighting their MBTI type right away. And in an age of "type-cast" dating — aka choosing people to date specifically because of the their Myers-Briggs type (or sun sign, etc.) — there are absolutely people who swear by the compatibility of different types. In fact, considering certain MBTI types have been proven to be more compatible than others when it comes to love, calling it out in your bio might not be a bad idea.
Hallett does offer a word of caution though: "There's a camp of psychologists who believe the 16 different personality types aren't a comprehensive, reliable determination of personality. Ideally, taking a psychological test one day and repeating it six or 12 months later should give pretty similar results, but that doesn't always hold true with the MBTI."
No matter whether you're an introvert, extrovert, or even an ambivert (a combination of the two), the only way to find out if you're compatible with someone is to get chatting.
That said, if their personality type is listed from the start, you just might have a better idea of what you're in for.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.