Especially for kids that do have specific complexion concerns, engaging in skin care can help give them a sense agency. “Skin problems can have an impact on one’s self-confidence and self-esteem2 , so it’s important to care for your skin and get help from a professional if needed,” says Marcus. “I also believe that skincare can be a form of caring for one’s spirit and sense of well-being and self-respect, even in the absence of skin problems, and young girls should feel free to indulge in rituals that make them feel good!”