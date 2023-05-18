3 Ingredients That Can Encourage Skin Longevity, From A Derm
The skin care routine you follow at 15 will naturally differ from the one you use at 25, which will vary from your ritual at 55. How come? Well, just like your physical body as a whole, your skin calls for different aid at different life stages.
If you’re entering the skin stage of fine lines, lack of volume, and increased dryness, you've come to the right place: To come, a derm calls out three ingredients you should start using ASAP.
Resveratrol
First up, we have resveratrol. “This key healthy ingredient from red grapes is what I call ‘the master anti-ager,’ based on the basic science research demonstrating that organisms who take it live longer,1” says board-certified dermatologist Macrene Alexiades, M.D., Ph.D., founder of MACRENE actives.
She notes that this ingredient helps to enhance your skin's "lifespan," making it a perfect ingredient for anyone focused on skin longevity.
Algae
“As one of the earliest theoretical researchers in the field of DNA repair, I identified several sea plant sources that provide this protection and cure of aging in high concentrations, and the algaes, red and blue, serve this role,” Alexiades explains.
But that’s not the only reason to use algae. This ingredient also helps to hydrate the skin, brighten hyperpigmentation,2 and ease fine lines, too. In fact, algae has been found to be a better humectant3 than one of the most popular hydrators of all, hyaluronic acid.
Green tea extract
Antioxidants are a crucial part of any skin care routine, but they're especially important for aging skin. See when your skin is open to the elements (UV exposure, pollution, and so on), it can enter a state of oxidative stress.
When that state is prolonged, that’s when you’ll see fine lines and wrinkles coming in at a quicker rate. So you need to incorporate antioxidants to fend off those free radicals, but Alexiades notes that green tea extract is a one-of-a-kind type of antioxidant.
“Green tea extract is one of the most important, because it in turn regulates the other key antioxidants in the cell, such as superoxide dismutase4,” she notes. Hence, why Alexiades features green tea (and countless other healthy aging staples) in her line–MACRENE actives.
The takeaway
Every skin care routine is unique, especially when it comes to different life stages. For those looking to target fine lines and dryness, prioritize these ingredients: resveratrol, algae, and green tea extract. For more on the nuances of skin care for healthy aging, check out this guide.
