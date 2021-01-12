I inherently find my beauty routine pretty joyful. I relish washing my face (my favorite part of my routine). I love facial massage and rollers and have collected half a dozen or more stones at this point. Creams with whip-thick textures make me feel downright giddy. Going to get a haircut or facial will have my spirit lifted for days and days after. Good thing my job is in beauty, no?

Well, last year showed me that we really can't take these simple joys for granted. And in fact, we really should be incorporating more of what we love into our daily lives.

For my beauty routine, here are a few things I plan to do every day to make sure I'm infusing more joy into my beauty routine: