3 Things This Beauty Editor Does To Bring Joy Into Her Routine 

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Image by mbg creative

January 12, 2021 — 13:03 PM

I inherently find my beauty routine pretty joyful. I relish washing my face (my favorite part of my routine). I love facial massage and rollers and have collected half a dozen or more stones at this point. Creams with whip-thick textures make me feel downright giddy. Going to get a haircut or facial will have my spirit lifted for days and days after. Good thing my job is in beauty, no? 

Well, last year showed me that we really can't take these simple joys for granted. And in fact, we really should be incorporating more of what we love into our daily lives. 

For my beauty routine, here are a few things I plan to do every day to make sure I'm infusing more joy into my beauty routine: 

1. Give myself a head massage.

One of the best parts of visiting a hair salon is the head massage. But why wait for someone else to tend to your scalp—especially given it might be just a bit longer till we're comfortably back to regular appointments? See, it's pretty easy to give yourself one daily, and it comes with a wide range of benefits. 

To start, let me entice you with what daily scalp massage can do for you: The ritual can improve circulation to the scalp, which research shows may even improve hair growth. It also reduces the stress hormone cortisol in the body. Finally, it can even relieve headaches and other tension-related pains. (Read our full guide, which includes a how-to.) 

Sold yet? I've been getting into the routine lately as a means of stress relief, as I tend to hold a lot of tension in my scalp. The five-minute break in the day loosens the muscles, and I practically feel the back of my neck, jaw, and forehead melt in relaxation. 

2. Taking a smart skin supplement. 

Skin supplements are a big part of my beauty routine: They support my overall health with vital nutrients and help me prioritize my skin, even on days when I'm not perfect in my routine. One of my favorites is mindbodygreen's nr+

The supplement works on the cellular level, rejuvenating skin cells with nicotinamide riboside (NR), protecting the dermis from free radical damage with astaxanthin, supporting the barrier with phytoceramides, and balancing oxidative stress with rhodiola. The result is glowy skin I can feel good about every day. 

3. Caring for my hands. 

As someone who doesn't do manis regularly and has been known to pick at my cuticles when anxious, my hands aren't always taken care of as they should be. Don't get me wrong, I adore a good hand cream, but overall I tend to leave the skin lacking. 

That will change this year. I have decided I'm keeping to regular nail maintenance, hydrating my skin multiple times a day, and not letting drying hot water or soap do their worst, especially considering how much we are sanitizing now. 

It's a small thing that really no one notices as I'm not leaving the house, but I really do feel more put together when my hands are well cared for. And after the chaos that has been the last year, it is almost downright cathartic to find habits that make us feel in control. 

