This Week's Horoscope Brings Big Celestial Shifts (Including Venus In Capricorn)

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
November 09, 2024
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
November 09, 2024
It's a noteworthy week in the stars as the planet of love moves into serious and structured Capricorn, and the full super moon in Taurus hones in on our resources and routines. Here's your horoscope.

Love planet Venus brings grounded good vibes in Capricorn from Monday until December 7

What’s next for your love life? Sharpen the focus of your relationship goals as amorous Venus shifts into structured Capricorn. Couples can align around your shared future, discussing your 2025 dreams while getting cozy in front of a roaring fire. If you’re single and looking, search for someone who is ready for meaningful co-creation, like now.

Matters of the heart will get serious...but they don’t have to be as serious as a heart attack! Playful, seductive Venus likes to keep the mood light. Defining nebulous situationships could be a fun game of, “You show me your bucket list, I’ll show you mine!” Or, if you’re the type who doesn’t even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it’s time to write one up.

With driven Capricorn ruling romance for the next few weeks, couples could achieve something memorable—and profitable— as a pair. No apologies for being attracted to status now. If you’re looking to “date up,” ‘tis the season for strategic mistletoe placement.

Watch for a tendency to be rigid or argumentative on Monday, too as Mercury in candid Sagittarius squares dour Saturn in Pisces. When you find yourself resisting something on principle, take a look at what that might really be about. Are you afraid of losing control or being exposed as not having all the answers?

Keep imposter syndrome in check, but make sure you’ve done all your homework.

Saturn wakes up from its three-week retrograde on Saturday, November 15

The taskmaster planet straightens out after a long retrograde period in healing, watery Pisces.

Since June 29, Saturn’s backspin has brought plenty of soul- searching, inner growth and harsh but necessary lessons. You may have learned a lot about trust, vulnerability, surrender and forgiveness. No one would call a cycle like this fun, but the growth and maturity that it can facilitate is priceless.

Got an artistic or spiritual gift to contribute to the world? Practice the skills that lead to mastery. With mature Saturn correcting course, mentorship opportunities may become available—a great way to give back! Contribute to someone else’s development by sharing the wisdom of your own experience.

Saturday also brings sensuality and sensibility with the Taurus full supermoon (4:28PM EST; 24°01’)

The once-a-year full supermoon in fiscally savvy Taurus could bring an opportunity to change and improve your financial status. With la luna’s conjunction to tech-savvy, innovative Uranus, an offer could come out of the blue, possibly through your online network.

Sensible but sensual Taurus loves luxury (this sign is ruled by pleasure goddess Venus). The key is making sure you’ve got enough resources to cover the basics while enjoying those earthly delights.

The moonbeams could inspire second thoughts about your job satisfaction or an epiphany about better work-life balance. As Taurus rules our daily routines, this full supermoon nudges you to break a bad habit and put a life-affirming practice into place—a smart idea before holiday hedonism kicks into high gear.

Initiate a sustainable shift that fits with your lifestyle—enough of a change to make an impact, but not so gargantuan that you give up before it gains traction.

Watch for friction on Sunday

Don the protective gear! Today’s unreliable opposition of the dominant Scorpio sun and erratic Uranus in Taurus in the zodiac’s money signs could throw you a mean curveball. While you might be able to run, there’s no dodging this thing forever.

Suck it up and start over, paying attention to those critical details and taking a pass on anything that feels remotely risky.

 Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

