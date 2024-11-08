Advertisement
How To Unlock Your Creativity By Healing Your Creative Wound
Experiencing creative wounds is very common for most people—whether you’re a professional creative, you don’t consider yourself creative at all, or you land somewhere in between. Because it’s so natural to be wounded creatively, there are many simple things you can do to help yourself heal.
What is a creative wound?
Creative wounds are experiences that cause you to severely doubt your creative talent, skills, potential, or projects. A creative wound can shut down or limit your desire and ability to create.
It’s important to remember that creative wounds can be from long ago, yet still affect the present. For example, you may have had an experience as a child in school that wounded your confidence about getting up and speaking in front of groups. Then as an adult, when you have to speak to a group in a meeting, you feel a little extra anxiety because of this wounding experience when you were younger.
Keep a broad definition of "creativity" when identifying wounds
Creativity isn’t just about a fine artist filling in a canvas. As a human, you’re naturally creative and have an innate desire to create in the world.
Creativity can be expressed traditionally, like becoming a professional writer, or you might develop a creativity hobby, like playing a musical instrument.
Yet for many, creativity can look like starting a family, building a career, creating a circle of friends, decorating a home, living an unconventional and creative existence, creating a business as an entrepreneur, coming up with creative solutions to everyday problems, or even asking someone out for a date to begin creating a relationship.
What type of experiences contribute to a creative wound?
The most common type of creative wound is rejection, whether it’s getting a negative review online about the independent film you directed or a negative review from a superior about your work performance at a nine-to-five job.
Although, rejection doesn’t have to be as straightforward as that.
It might look like making a big meal for a family holiday gathering, and even though everyone seems to appreciate your effort and enjoy the food, some of the dishes didn’t turn out as you’d hoped, or certain details about the table setting weren’t to your satisfaction. Even when it appears that a creative endeavor was a success, we still may reject it internally because it didn’t live up to our expectations.
Any type of negative criticism, even if it’s offered kindly and turns out to be helpful, can sting. And, of course, we’ve all had experiences when someone gave us blunt, scathing criticism with no regard for our feelings. This can leave us sensing that it’s too risky to be creative.
Part of healing creative wounds is finding a way to feel safe being seen and acting creatively in the world.
Practices to help heal from a creative wound
Comfort yourself
Part of the medicine for any type of wound you experience is nurturing yourself. Usually when you give yourself comforting support, it’s followed by a boost of energy, enthusiasm, empowerment, determination, or peace. These states will fuel all your creative dreams.
Be compassionate with yourself in your thoughts when you’re feeling creatively wounded. Work with a healing affirmation such as:
- This is a moment to be kind and gentle with myself, which will put this situation into perspective
- I can find things to celebrate about myself and my life each day
- There are new, healing creative experiences waiting for me around every corner
Check out my self-love calendar, A Year of Self-Love, for everyday self-love affirmations and action steps.
Realize that some wounds never fully heal—they just resurface for more, or new, healing
Don’t feel like you have to totally “fix” a creative wound to be a creator in the world. We all have big wounds, which we integrate. These big wounds can increase our empathy for those who are suffering and even inspire us to help lessen suffering on the planet.
When a wound from the past gets activated in the present, like having an abandonment wound from childhood, becomes activated when your manager initiates a tense talk about how you chose to creatively problem-solve an issue, remind yourself this is an ideal moment to offer yourself more, or maybe new, healing.
That could be as simple as calling someone caring and supportive for a pep talk, or even reading about inner child healing to learn new tools to support yourself whenever this old wound comes up.
Just like creative output doesn’t have to be perfect, your wounds don’t need to be perfectly healed for you to keep being creative in powerful ways.
Develop a healthy callus around your creativity
Don’t take everyone’s opinion about your work or life to heart, have a healthy sense of humor about yourself, and remember that putting yourself out there to be criticized is part of being creative—so a thick, protective skin is valuable.
If the way you raise your child is more creative than your parents’ approach, you may roll your eyes when they call to offer you childcare advice. Having a healthy callus means knowing that not everyone will get, or approve of, your creative style.
Therefore, you don’t take in all criticism. However, a callus should be somewhat permeable so that if you receive insightful negative criticism that resonates, you can incorporate it into your approach.
If you’re a professional creative, it’s imperative you develop a creative callus, which will allow you to be true to your own creative impulses and genius.
Find a way to move forward
Creative wounds are traumatic, and part of healing from trauma is finding a way to move forward. Be gentle with yourself if you feel frozen because of a wound, like having to close a restaurant you founded because of an economic downturn.
Take measured steps toward moving forward, like selling off equipment, researching a pivot to food trucks, or turning your creative genius to managing someone else’s restaurant.
Creating new experiences will help you recover from wounds in the recent past and help bolster confidence in your creative potential for the future.
Put yourself out there again creatively
If sales of the first online course you offered were tepid, start creating your next class. When learning to ride a bike as a child, every time you fell off you were often told to “get back on the bike.” Doing something again and again is the only way we learn how to master anything, including creativity.
Tell yourself that things not working out to plan is normal. Pause long enough to rest and reevaluate, and then press on with a new creative endeavor.
Many professional creatives know that the best way to recover from a disappointing creative project, or a disappointing reception to it, is to jump right into the next creative project. Become excited by another chance to create something!
Cocoon with a creative hobby
Creative hobbies—like cooking, gardening, dancing, coloring, or knitting—are wonderful ways to retreat from the world and repair your nervous system after a painful experience. I call this "cocooning."
Creativity itself is very healing, so get lost in a creative activity that’s just for fun or for your own fulfillment. If you’re a professional songwriter, take up painting as a hobby. If you do a lot of visual design work for your day job, take up creative writing as a hobby.
When we get lost in a creative hobby, we touch liminal space, when time seems to stop and we enter a creative world all our own. This provides precious space from thinking about your wound, which is healing.
Remind yourself it’s not all about you
Being creative is how we co-create and are of service to the collective. If you’re a new yoga instructor and still finding your footing, concentrate less on any fumbles in your flow and more on the smiling faces of students who share that they get so much out of your classes.
When you make your creative process less about you and more about how it can positively affect others, you’re in the right frame of mind.
Judge your creative offerings more by the positive influence you see them having in the world, no matter how seemingly small. Anything that brings a bit more joy, gentleness, humor, or wisdom to someone’s day is a huge success.
Make a creative wound sacred
Sometimes a wound we experience can birth our wounded healer, inspiring us to find medicine to heal our wound and then sharing that same medicine with others.
Wounds around having to navigate a traditional medical, educational, or social system may inspire you to form your own—more creative—style within those systems as a healer, teacher, or social activist.
Or perhaps you moved around a lot as a teenager and had to creatively adapt to different environments, which is why you train corporate employees working at international posts how to help their families adapt to new cultures.
When you can look back and connect the dots of how one of your painful experiences directly enabled you to offer others healing, a wound takes on a deeper, more spiritual dimension.
Notice invitations from grace to heal
Grace is a benevolent spiritual force everyone has access to—and you don’t have to earn or ask for that access. Immediately following a creative wound, you may begin to receive signs or synchronicities about how to recover, or helpful people, resources, or opportunities may suddenly appear.
The takeaway
Being creative is how we contribute to and interact with life. When you’ve experienced a wound doing that, life will offer support in surprising, specific ways so you feel comfortable being part of the creative flow again. We all need you, and your creativity, in the world!
