Connecting to your inner mystic means realizing that it's not all on you to orchestrate or figure everything out in your life (whew!). You can ask the Divine to step in and assist. While physical or emotional healing are matters you should always consult human health care professionals about, energy healing is something you can safely ask for Spirit's support with—and it works. Ask Archangel Raphael, the angel of healing, in your journal to help heal your heart energy, or meditate with Archangel Chamuel, the angel of peace, to calm and soothe your energy body. Any loving spirit guide, including spirit animals, that resonates with you can work.