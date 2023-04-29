What Astrologers Want You To Know About Friday's "Game-Changing" Lunar Eclipse

And because it’s opposing shock-jock Uranus, this one could bring some bonus surprises that leave jaws on the ground. Control is an illusion, so allow yourself to be swept into the universe’s greater plan. From power mergers to scandals to sudden transitions, all sorts of secrets will be exposed. For best results, be an open channel for creative and spiritual downloads. These could send you racing to your “studio” to make music, art, or love! (Scorpio is the zodiac’s sultriest sign, after all) Investment opportunities may appear unexpectedly, or someone may offer to fund your work.

Caveat: Since eclipses always bring an X factor, harness Scorpio’s investigative powers and thoroughly research anyone you’re getting into bed with, literally or figuratively. Existing partnerships might reach a pivotal, “make it or break it” point within a month of the eclipse. If you plan to proceed, a rock-solid commitment is advised. Over the coming weeks, leave no stone unturned when mapping out the “deal points” of your exclusive arrangement. Time to go your separate ways? This lunar leveler landmark could hasten your departure—and in furtive Scorpio, slipping off discreetly may be your best exit strategy.