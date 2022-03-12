Ready For Renewal? This Week Will Bring Plenty Of It, Astrologers Predict

If you're sorting through chaos, start with a master list. Write out all the things you need to finish, clean up, and execute in the coming two weeks. But don't just autopilot into your old, industrious methods. Neptune in Pisces opposes this full moon, underscoring the importance of opening up more flow time in your daily routines. How can you work smarter rather than harder? From apps to virtual assistants, seek out better systems for productivity and project management. Wellness is also in the Virgoan spotlight. Is it time to switch up your routines for spring? Heed Sea God Neptune's influence, upping your water intake, finding a pool for lap swims, and dancing as much as you can!

Since Virgo is the sign of service, be honest with yourself: Could you use a little support with your life-improvement missions? It might be a worthy investment to hire a pro to deep-clean your apartment. Want to reboot your body (aka your soul's temple on Earth)? Designate a fitness area and start streaming new workouts. If you suck at self-motivation, sign up for a health coach's virtual boot camp—especially if it comes with menus, workout videos, and a Facebook support group. Virgo is all about practical magic and grassroots community organizing—simple, effective, and in the trenches. You don't have to apply for a grant before you can make a difference. Look around! One random act of kindness could ignite a movement!