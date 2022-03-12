Ready For Renewal? This Week Will Bring Plenty Of It, Astrologers Predict
Need to bring some order to your court? The AstroTwins recommend getting started early this week, then planning to pick up the pace near Friday. Here's your horoscope.
On Friday, the year's only full moon in Virgo hands you the eco-friendly cleaning products and takes you to task about any messy areas of your life.
If you're sorting through chaos, start with a master list. Write out all the things you need to finish, clean up, and execute in the coming two weeks. But don't just autopilot into your old, industrious methods. Neptune in Pisces opposes this full moon, underscoring the importance of opening up more flow time in your daily routines. How can you work smarter rather than harder? From apps to virtual assistants, seek out better systems for productivity and project management. Wellness is also in the Virgoan spotlight. Is it time to switch up your routines for spring? Heed Sea God Neptune's influence, upping your water intake, finding a pool for lap swims, and dancing as much as you can!
Since Virgo is the sign of service, be honest with yourself: Could you use a little support with your life-improvement missions? It might be a worthy investment to hire a pro to deep-clean your apartment. Want to reboot your body (aka your soul's temple on Earth)? Designate a fitness area and start streaming new workouts. If you suck at self-motivation, sign up for a health coach's virtual boot camp—especially if it comes with menus, workout videos, and a Facebook support group. Virgo is all about practical magic and grassroots community organizing—simple, effective, and in the trenches. You don't have to apply for a grant before you can make a difference. Look around! One random act of kindness could ignite a movement!
On Saturday, Venus dukes it out with "you don't own me!" Uranus.
Commitments that felt heartwarming earlier this week can suddenly feel as restrictive as a too-tight turtleneck. Help...air! This feeling will be fleeting, so watch your reactions. You will regret doing anything extreme like breaking up in a Target parking lot after a stupid argument or ghosting a "secure attacher" because you're suddenly bored. Need to shake up a flatlining relationship? Edgy Uranus sets the stage for experimentation. But choose a safe word and know what your natural limits are before you take any intimate risks. If willpower isn't your forte, keep the messenger window open with your most levelheaded wing(wo)men who can talk you down from any trees before you make the climb.
Sunday, March 20, marks both the spring equinox and the astrological New Year as the solar calendar flips over and begins anew with Aries Season.
Need an excuse to chill champagne—or maybe switch over to a virgin kombucha mocktail? Game on! Between now and April 19, you can slowly and gently "un-Hygge" yourself. Replace needlework crafts with garden tools and binge-watching with breezy walks around your neighborhood.
Under this solar spell, we'll all feel a sense of renewal. And soon enough, we'll be fired up with the Ram's daring initiative, eager to embrace the next adventure. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and push the envelope on maximalism. Since Aries is No. 1 in the zodiac, the competitive vibes will be fierce for the next four weeks. Are you living on your edge? Go for the gold...and if you happen to snatch a title from a complacent contender (who didn't see you coming), don't feel bad. It's a personal growth experience for everyone!