Mercury & Mars Are Both Making Moves This Week—Here's What To Know, From Astrologers
Advertisement
Simplify and systematize: Mars heads into Virgo from Monday through August 27
Enough with the swagger! The proof is in the pudding for the next seven weeks as make-it-happen Mars leaves Leo's den and checks its ego at Virgo's door.
We've all made a few bold promises while Mars toured Leo since May 20. But how many of these passionate proclamations can we actually back up? (And, uh, do we even WANT to, in reality?) This Monday, July 10, brings a simpler, saner and more serene cycle.
With Mars in humble Virgo until August 27, random acts of kindness and selfless service will win the medal of honor. Extreme cleaning, anyone? (And please use environmentally friendly products.) These earthy, orderly Virgo vibes get us obsessed with systematizing and simplifying. Feel free to color-code your bookshelves and purge anything processed from your fridge.
Mars in Virgo could also get us mad for all things wellness related—just be careful not to hop on the latest fad because spending $20 for a gemstone-infused, activated-charcoal healing tonic miiiiiiight not be worth the coin. Or just make it your damn self during this DIY-fueled Mars cycle!
Advertisement
Mars in Virgo PSA: Don’t get preachy!
Note: You’ll have a lot of productive energy during this period, but you may come across more aggressively than you intend, especially if you’re dishing out advice.
When wordsmith Virgo collides with warrior Mars, people can get judgmental or critical. Simple conversations can combust into heated debates that get nasty. Remember this: You’ll catch more flies with honey than you will with your “helpful hints.”
But do get artsy: Mercury joins Venus in Leo from Tuesday until July 28
Or just crank up the creativity! Idea-machine Mercury prowls into playful, passionate Leo starting Tuesday, July 11, joining artsy Venus there through July 28.
Grandiose visions are ready to be “imagineered” into something that you can touch, taste, or feel. If you’re making a pitch or presentation, use storytelling techniques and bold visuals to underscore your message.
With heartfelt Mercury in Leo on the mic until July 28, express yourself with warmth, excitement and even a little gushing. Laying it on thick might actually work, as long as the sentiment is genuine.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.