Enough with the swagger! The proof is in the pudding for the next seven weeks as make-it-happen Mars leaves Leo's den and checks its ego at Virgo's door.

We've all made a few bold promises while Mars toured Leo since May 20. But how many of these passionate proclamations can we actually back up? (And, uh, do we even WANT to, in reality?) This Monday, July 10, brings a simpler, saner and more serene cycle.

With Mars in humble Virgo until August 27, random acts of kindness and selfless service will win the medal of honor. Extreme cleaning, anyone? (And please use environmentally friendly products.) These earthy, orderly Virgo vibes get us obsessed with systematizing and simplifying. Feel free to color-code your bookshelves and purge anything processed from your fridge.

Mars in Virgo could also get us mad for all things wellness related—just be careful not to hop on the latest fad because spending $20 for a gemstone-infused, activated-charcoal healing tonic miiiiiiight not be worth the coin. Or just make it your damn self during this DIY-fueled Mars cycle!