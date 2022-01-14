An RD's 4 Genius Ways To Get All The Protein You Need From Plants

You know that nuts and nut butters are a fantastic way to add plant protein to meals. Most tree nuts shell out at least 3 grams of protein per ounce and up to 6 grams in the case of almonds. Peanuts pony up 7 grams per ounce. But have you gotten cozy with seeds yet? They're another way to sprinkle extra plant protein into your day.

Chia seeds and flaxseeds serve up about 2 grams of protein per tablespoon, while hemp seeds have 3 grams and flaxseeds provide 2 grams per serving. Pumpkin seeds are a protein star, with 3 grams per tablespoon.

You can sprinkle seeds over yogurt, oatmeal, avocado toast, salads, and pasta. Plus, you can blend them into hummus, pesto, pancakes, and smoothies for a protein boost.