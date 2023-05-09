Face massage doesn’t take too long, but it comes with a long list of benefits. When you touch your skin with a massage tool or your fingers and massage it for a few minutes, you’ll stimulate circulation and trigger collagen production (which keeps your skin looking taut).

Plus, you’ll help flush out lymphatic fluid that your body doesn’t need, revealing a more sculpted look. You can opt for a gua sha, jade roller, microcurrent tool, or your own two hands.

The most important thing is to find a massage method you love and stick with it. If gua sha tools are up your alley, try one of these 12 A+ options.