Want Plump, Glowing Skin? Start With These 3 Tips
Some people call it “Jello skin," others “glazed doughnut skin,” and some just “youthful-looking skin,” but what do all of these skin aesthetics have in common? They all ladder up to a glowy, plump complexion.
But nailing this taut, ultra-bouncy radiance starts with a dedicated yet curated skin care routine. If this dreamy look happens to be your latest skin goal, you'll want to add these three (easy!) steps to your daily regimen.
Massage your face daily
Face massage doesn’t take too long, but it comes with a long list of benefits. When you touch your skin with a massage tool or your fingers and massage it for a few minutes, you’ll stimulate circulation and trigger collagen production (which keeps your skin looking taut).
Plus, you’ll help flush out lymphatic fluid that your body doesn’t need, revealing a more sculpted look. You can opt for a gua sha, jade roller, microcurrent tool, or your own two hands.
The most important thing is to find a massage method you love and stick with it. If gua sha tools are up your alley, try one of these 12 A+ options.
Take a collagen supplement
The reason your skin may lack bounce as you age is a decline in collagen production. After you hit your mid 20s, your natural reserves start to diminish, resulting in an estimated 1% collagen loss each year1.
The good news: High-quality collagen supplements may be able to help. In fact, research shows that ingesting hydrolyzed (read: easily digestible) collagen peptides can support your overall collagen production1 and result in firmer, fuller skin2.
The hunt for a trustworthy collagen supplement can be tough, though, so start with our curated, expert-approved list here.
Pick cream makeup products over powder
This isn't a skin care step, per se, but it is super simple: Opt for cream makeup products over powder formulas. Why? Well, plump and juicy skin needs to stay hydrated. While a dust of setting powder under your eyes or a light brush on the T-zone is A-OK, you’ll want to stick with mainly cream makeup products if you can.
See, cream foundation, concealer, bronzer, and blush will help blend your look with ease, adding moisture and shine to your finished look, not steal it away. Powdery, mineral formulas do have their time and place, but if your skin already runs dry, they may make you look cakey.
The takeaway
If you want plump-looking skin, it will take some dedicated skin care practices. To start, try massaging your face daily, take a collagen supplement that contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides, and use cream makeup products for a fresh beat. Then to really nail the dewy shine, scan these extra tips.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.