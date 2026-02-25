In taking a premium vitamin D supplement with 5,000 IU of D3 daily, you're giving your body the best possible chance of reaching (and sustaining) truly optimal vitamin D status. (Take it from me—last time I neglected to take my vitamin D supplement, blood work revealed my serum levels dropped 40%.) Be sure to take your vitamin D with a source of fat to optimize absorption and bioavailability (or choose a supplement with built-in fats).