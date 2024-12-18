Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Vitamin D Is Critical For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 18, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Woman Running Outdoors In Cool Weather
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
December 18, 2024

Osteoporosis—a condition in which bones become fragile from loss of tissue, often from deficiency of calcium and/or vitamin D—affects approximately 10 million Americans1 over the age of 50.

What's more, the likelihood of developing osteoporosis over the age of 80 increases by 30% in men and 47% in women2, according to a 2017 review from Osteoporosis International

It's clear that musculoskeletal health becomes a top concern later in life—and maintaining vitamin D sufficiency can help support your bone longevity in a major way. 

The connection between vitamin D & osteoporosis

You see, vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the gut and also works to modulate healthy calcium concentrations3 in the body. That calcium is used to mineralize bones and maintain muscle strength in order to prevent fractures. 

As we age, we lose bone density, and without adequate vitamin D, calcium can't be used to support optimal bone integrity.

According to a 2021 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) accelerates bone turnover, loss, and fractures4. So it's no surprise that VDD (which already impacts 29% of all U.S. adults5) is extremely prevalent in older adults with osteoporosis.

How to achieve & maintain vitamin D sufficiency as you age

Vitamin D sufficiency is vital for optimal musculoskeletal health—especially as you get older. "As we age, our cutaneous production, or the skin synthesis, goes down naturally," mindbodygreen's former vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Older age is a major vitamin D deficiency risk factor6 to be mindful of—for yourself and your loved ones," she adds.

The most effective way to reach and sustain healthy vitamin D status at any age is through quality, consistent vitamin D supplementation. Look for a supplement that delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3—bonus points if it also includes healthy fats for optimized absorption. (Check out mindbodygreen's roundup of the best vitamin D supplements for a list of products that fit the bill.)

The takeaway

Bone integrity and muscle strength decrease as we age, and vitamin D deficiency can expedite musculoskeletal conditions like osteoporosis. 

To ensure you maintain healthy muscles and bones as you get older, make sure you're getting sufficient vitamin D to achieve and maintain sufficiency and support your musculoskeletal system.

RELATED: Not All Vitamin D Supplements Are Created Equal: Here Are Our Top Picks

More On This Topic

If You Do This To Fall Asleep, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Do This To Fall Asleep, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How Often You Should Exercise To Support Your Memory As You Age
Integrative Health

How Often You Should Exercise To Support Your Memory As You Age

Sarah Regan

Cracking The Code To Better Sleep, Energy, & Focus: The Science Of Circadian Rhythms
Integrative Health

Cracking The Code To Better Sleep, Energy, & Focus: The Science Of Circadian Rhythms

Jason Wachob

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health
Integrative Health

This Everlasting Environmental Toxin Could Threaten Your Bone Health

Emma Loewe

How To Deepen Your Sleep With Light, From The Psychiatrist Who Coined SAD
Integrative Health

How To Deepen Your Sleep With Light, From The Psychiatrist Who Coined SAD

Norman E. Rosenthal, M.D.

5 Sleep Doctors Share Their (Very Strong) Feelings On The Snooze Button
Integrative Health

5 Sleep Doctors Share Their (Very Strong) Feelings On The Snooze Button

Emma Loewe

How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention
Mental Health

How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention

Abby Moore

12 Things A Psychologist Wants You To Eat To Keep Anxiety At Bay
Mental Health

12 Things A Psychologist Wants You To Eat To Keep Anxiety At Bay

Lauren Cook, PsyD

Study Shows Holding Onto This Fat In Your 40s & 50s May Predict Alzheimer’s Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Holding Onto This Fat In Your 40s & 50s May Predict Alzheimer’s Risk

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

