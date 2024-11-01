Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
November 01, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman smiling with bright skin
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
November 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are so many reasons to love vitamin C (both in the health and beauty space), and we could go on and on about its laundry list of skin care perks (in fact, we already have; check them out here).

For now, let's highlight three reasons to love this holy grail ingredient—see why we're celebrating the anti-aging superstar, below, as well as our favorite selects:

1.

It stimulates collagen production

Collagen literally holds your skin together—it's what gives your skin that youthful, plump bounce, and it diminishes over time for a variety of factors. As such, experts recommend supporting collagen production while you age, through topicals and supplements

But here's the ticket: Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process. According to Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin." 

That's because vitamin C can actually promote fibroblast production1 and regulate collagen synthesis2 (aka, the pathway in which collagen is made). "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist, told us about vitamin c in collagen supplements.

Additionally, the vitamin stabilizes the collagen you already have: Due to its antioxidant properties (which we'll dive into in a mere moment), it helps neutralize free radical damage—which is a major culprit behind collagen degradation and DNA damage.

2.

It brightens skin

When someone mentions vitamin C, the phrase "glowing skin" tends to follow—for good reason: While antioxidants at large can manage UV damage (the primary cause of discoloration), vitamin C is the antioxidant for skin brightening—its glow-inducing abilities are well documented, as research shows using vitamin C topically can help diminish hyperpigmentation3even skin tone4, and help reduce skin inflammation3.

Not to mention, it works across skin types and tones. "Vitamin C is one of the few active ingredients that can benefit all skin types," says Elizabeth Tanzi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in the Washington, D.C., metro area and associate professor of dermatology at George Washington University Medical Center

3.

It provides environmental protection

Let's circle back to the vitamin's free-radical-fighting abilities: As you likely know, free radicals (triggered by UV damage and other environmental aggressors) can lead to oxidative stress and visible signs of aging: like crepey skin, fine lines, and other textural and pigmentation changes. Antioxidants—oh, hello vitamin C—can protect the skin against photoaging by both absorbing UV rays and preventing UV-induced free radical damage5.

It's no wonder vitamin C is formulated into many sunscreens. "There is some evidence to suggest [antioxidants] can work with sunscreen to impart environmental protection," says Tanzi about the vitamin. In fact, research shows that topical vitamin C reduced the risk of sunburn by 52% and UV cell damage by 40 to 60%3. Of course, the antioxidant shouldn't replace your proper SPF, but a product laced with vitamin C may provide an extra layer of protection. 

The takeaway

We don't technically need a reason to celebrate the famed antioxidant, but it's never a bad idea to freshen up on its beauty benefits. Three cheers for vitamin C!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Makeup Getting Cakey? You Likely Making One Of These 6 Mistakes
Beauty

Makeup Getting Cakey? You Likely Making One Of These 6 Mistakes

Hannah Frye

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Makeup Getting Cakey? You Likely Making One Of These 6 Mistakes
Beauty

Makeup Getting Cakey? You Likely Making One Of These 6 Mistakes

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.