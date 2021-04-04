Vitamin C Day Is Here: 3 Reasons To Celebrate + Our Favorite Selects

Collagen literally holds your skin together—it’s what gives your skin that youthful, plump bounce, and it depletes over time for a variety of factors. As such, experts recommend supporting collagen production while you age, through topicals and supplements.

But here’s the ticket: Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process. According to Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin."

That’s because vitamin C can actually promote fibroblast production and regulate collagen synthesis (aka, the pathway in which collagen is made). "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist,” told us about vitamin C in collagen supplements.

Additionally, the vitamin stabilizes the collagen you already have: Due to its antioxidant properties (which we’ll dive into in a mere moment), it helps neutralize free radical damage—which is a main culprit behind collagen degradation and DNA damage.