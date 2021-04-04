mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
It's Vitamin C Day: 3 Reasons We Love This Skin Care Staple + Our Favorite Selects

It's Vitamin C Day: 3 Reasons We Love This Skin Care Staple + Our Favorite Selects

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Vitamin C Day Is Here: 3 Reasons To Celebrate + Our Favorite Selects

Image by OHLAMOUR STUDIO / Stocksy

April 4, 2021 — 10:04 AM

Mark your calendars, folks: It’s Vitamin C Day. A more recent addition to the faux holiday calendar (it began in 2019, a nod to the beauty benefits of this hero ingredient), but if there’s any reason to celebrate one of our favorite antioxidants—we’ll go ahead and take it. 

There are so many reasons to love vitamin C (both in the nutrition and beauty space), and we could go on and on about its laundry list of skin care perks (in fact, we already have; check them out here). For now, let’s highlight three reasons to love this holy grail ingredient—see why we’re celebrating below, as well as our favorite selects.  

1. It stimulates collagen production.

Collagen literally holds your skin together—it’s what gives your skin that youthful, plump bounce, and it depletes over time for a variety of factors. As such, experts recommend supporting collagen production while you age, through topicals and supplements. 

But here’s the ticket: Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process. According to Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin." 

That’s because vitamin C can actually promote fibroblast production and regulate collagen synthesis (aka, the pathway in which collagen is made). "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist,” told us about vitamin C in collagen supplements. 

Additionally, the vitamin stabilizes the collagen you already have: Due to its antioxidant properties (which we’ll dive into in a mere moment), it helps neutralize free radical damage—which is a main culprit behind collagen degradation and DNA damage.

Advertisement

2. It brightens skin.

When someone mentions vitamin C, the phrase “glowing skin” tends to follow. For good reason: While antioxidants at large can manage UV damage (the primary cause of discoloration), vitamin C is the antioxidant for skin brightening—it’s glow-inducing abilities are well documented, as research shows using vitamin C topically can help diminish hyperpigmentation, even skin tone, and help reduce skin inflammation

Not to mention, it works across skin types and tones. "Vitamin C is one of the few active ingredients that can benefit all skin types," says Elizabeth Tanzi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in the Washington, D.C., metro area and associate professor of dermatology at George Washington University Medical Center

3. Provides environmental protection.  

Let’s circle back to the vitamin’s free radical-fighting abilities: As you likely know, free radicals (triggered by UV damage and other environmental aggressors) can lead to oxidative stress and visible signs of aging: like crepey skin, fine lines, and other textural and pigmentation changes. Antioxidants—oh, hello vitamin C—can protect the skin against photoaging by both absorbing UV rays and preventing UV-induced free radical damage

It’s no wonder vitamin C is formulated into many sunscreens. "There is some evidence to suggest [antioxidants] can work with sunscreen to impart environmental protection," says Tanzi about the vitamin. In fact, research shows that topical vitamin C reduced the risk of sunburn by 52% and UV cell damage by 40 to 60%. Of course, the antioxidant shouldn’t replace your proper SPF, but a product laced with vitamin C may provide an extra layer of protection. 

The takeaway. 

We don’t technically need a reason to celebrate the famed antioxidant, but it’s never a bad idea to freshen up on its beauty benefits. Three cheers for vitamin C!

Shop these products:

Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment

Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment

Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment

$43
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

$88
BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector

$65

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

4 At-Home Glosses That'll Add Shine To Your Post-Winter Strands

Alexandra Engler
4 At-Home Glosses That'll Add Shine To Your Post-Winter Strands
Beauty

3 Skin Care Tips To Try Right Now—Before Summer Hits

Alexandra Engler
3 Skin Care Tips To Try Right Now—Before Summer Hits
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Motivation

Is Exercising Every Day A Good Idea Or Horrible For Your Health?

Abby Moore
Is Exercising Every Day A Good Idea Or Horrible For Your Health?
Recipes

6 Marvelous Ways To Make The Most Of Your Matzo This Passover

Jourdan Buchler
6 Marvelous Ways To Make The Most Of Your Matzo This Passover
Beauty

A Genius Hack For Removing Stubborn Polish (No Remover Required)

Jamie Schneider
A Genius Hack For Removing Stubborn Polish (No Remover Required)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Adults 65+ Are More Likely To Have Insomnia: Here's Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe
Adults 65+ Are More Likely To Have Insomnia: Here's Why & What To Do
Mental Health

How A Neuroscientist Helps Loved Ones With Anxiety Without Getting Stressed

Olivia Giacomo
How A Neuroscientist Helps Loved Ones With Anxiety Without Getting Stressed
Spirituality

Starting A New Project Is The Move This Week, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
Starting A New Project Is The Move This Week, According To Astrologers
Functional Food

3 Helpful Tips For Picking Fantastic Decaf Coffee Beans, Every Time

Eliza Sullivan
3 Helpful Tips For Picking Fantastic Decaf Coffee Beans, Every Time
Functional Food

I Can't Get Enough Of This Nutrient-Dense Ancient Grain—Here's Why

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I Can't Get Enough Of This Nutrient-Dense Ancient Grain—Here's Why
Recovery

Got Hip Pain? You May Need To Work This Surprising Part Of Your Body

Helen Phelan
Got Hip Pain? You May Need To Work This Surprising Part Of Your Body
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-c-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!