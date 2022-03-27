The hormonal shifts may seem subtle at first: dry eyes after a long day at the computer, itchy eyes during certain seasons, red eyes, and vision loss. But each symptom is a message from the vision center in our brain trying to tell us that something in our body is out of balance.

Most women aren’t aware that sex hormones have power outside of menstruation and reproduction. In fact, they have more responsibilities outside the reproductive system than they do inside.

You can see evidence in the brain and central nervous system, which has more receptors for sex hormones than you do anywhere else in your body. The eyes are a part of the central nervous system and so our sex hormones play a key role in eye health.

In your fertile years, estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone bathe the specialized tissues of your eye. Their job is to keep the eyes moist, vital, and alive. But during menopause, the amount of sex hormones in the body decreases dramatically.

One of the most common results of the drop in sex hormone levels is dry eye. All three sex hormones work together to control our eyes' oil glands.

Estrogen also affects the elasticity of the cornea which changes the way light travels through the eye. Even small variations in the shape, elasticity, and moisture of the eye can have dramatic effects on our vision. Over time, fluctuating estrogen levels can lead to partial or full vision loss.