Have You Seen The Popular Ricotta Toast Trend? Here's How To Make It Dairy Free

There's always an exciting new food trend to try, and these days, the one you're probably seeing everywhere is ricotta toast. But if you opt for a dairy-free or vegan diet, you may think this trendy (and, honestly, instagram-able) treat isn't on your menu. Luckily, I'm here to remind you that it's actually pretty easy to make plant-based ricotta at home, so you too can enjoy a sweet or savory take on this buzzy toast.