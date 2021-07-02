Let me first say, I've always loved mushrooms. Even when I was little, I was the weird kid forgoing cheese or pepperoni pizza, and reaching for the mushroom-laden slice. Now as an adult (and a non-meat eater at that), I still eat them almost every day, as they pack that umami-rich punch that can (for me) satisfy like a burger.

As the executive editor at mbg, I've also fully embraced the array of health benefits mushrooms have to offer. Shiitakes, in particular, have been demonstrated antiviral activity in some research, immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. previously shared with mbg. "When specifically studied on influenza, shiitake was found to inhibit the growth of the virus by preventing the entry and uncoating process of viral infection."

I use an amalgamation of 'shrooms in my daily cooking, but nothing slows me down quite like wiping and brushing away dirt from fresh mushrooms. As chef and nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., taught us last year, you shouldn't rinse these puppies, no matter how tempting it may be. Instead you should use a damp paper towel (I prefer a reusable variety) and wipe each one with TLC.