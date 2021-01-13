If you're in a couple with differing diet plans, you're likely no stranger to independent meal prep (or to one of you working at cooking two meals at once). This can be something of a logistical nightmare, to say the least. Not to mention the fact that sharing a meal at home is one of the best "date" options we've got right now—and ideally, that'd mean the meals are ready at the same time.

The key to vegan and meat-eater compatible meals, it seems, might just be working on finding the common ground: things you both love that ultimately give you a jumping off point for dinner. "I think flexibility is key," says culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, LD. "Though it's nice, there's no rule that we both have to eat the same thing at dinner."

Luckily, she gave mindbodygreen her top tip for making a meal for two with different proteins, that still feels cohesive—and it all starts with seasoning.