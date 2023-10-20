Hair growth is a personal journey. You see, shedding can happen for a number of reasons—whether it's stress, hormonal shifts, or scalp inflammation—so what restores one person's receding hairline might not have the same miraculous effects for someone else's strands.

But when over 4,000 people swear a serum has transformed the health of their mane? Well, that's certainly something to consider.

Such is the case with Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum: Thousands have sung the praises of this nutrient-rich formula (this beauty editor included), and many say it's the only remedy that helped when nothing else worked.

After a couple months of testing the serum myself, I noticed my baby hairs starting to grow back. It's truly one of the best hair growth serums I've used.

Today, the brand is offering 25% off the serum (along with the rest of its products) with code 25FAM—just in case the impressive before and after photos aren't enough to inspire you to snag a bottle.