This Vascular Biologist Wants You To Address Blood Vessel Health ASAP

Last spring (i.e. the early days), vascular biologist and physician William W. Li, M.D., was intrigued by the ever-growing collection of strange and widespread COVID symptoms. It got him thinking: “Because blood vessels are a common denominator across all of the body and organs, could these symptoms all be due to a vascular problem?” Turns out, he was onto something.

Shortly after, Li and a group of international researchers performed autopsies on the lungs of COVID-19 victims and made a key discovery: Not only was the virus causing damage to the lung tissue—which is typical of respiratory viruses—it was also directly invading and damaging the endothelial cells that line the smallest blood vessels (i.e. microvessels or capillaries) of the lungs, and causing many tiny blood clots as a result.

Li compares this blood vessel damage to an ice rink before and after a hockey game: The lining of healthy vessels is like a perfectly smooth ice rink where the puck glides effortlessly. But when COVID damages vessels, it essentially shreds their lining, making them resemble the scuffed up ice after a hockey game. “Blood flow slows and things tend to stick to the walls and clot,” he says.

The implications of this aren’t great. “When we saw the first pictures of that little spiked ball penetrating blood vessel cells, it sent a chill down my spine,” says Li. Because the virus can infect blood vessels, and because blood vessels supply oxygen and nutrients to every cell in the body, this means you can potentially experience COVID-induced microvascular damage anywhere—from your brain to your toes. And research suggests this damage doesn’t always resolve quickly, which is why Li believes it’s a major contributor to long-haul COVID symptoms, including brain fog, impaired vision, and organ damage.

Take brain fog (or myalgic encephalomyelitis), for example, which is estimated to affect around 52% of people with long-COVID symptoms. In a recent paper published in the NEJM, researchers performed imaging studies and discovered that blood vessels leading to the brain of COVID patients were often damaged and essentially “leaking,” which could be what’s contributing to the fatigue and mental confusion associated with brain fog.