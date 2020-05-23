Trying To Cut Back On Sugar In Your Coffee? Use This Healthier Sub (That Makes Your Skin Glow!)
For coffee devotees, there’s little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee. For some that means adding a scoop of sugar, a splash of syrupy flavoring, or a packet of artificial sweetener. While these get the job done, they’re not exactly the healthiest things to be putting into your body—especially first thing when you wake up.
Might we suggest an option that is subtly sweet, clean, and will make your skin glow?
A healthier option to add to your morning cup: mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate.
One easy way to improve your skin health is to add a collagen supplement to your routine. Collagen supplements provide a host of beauty benefits, like supporting firm skin, strong nails, and thick hair. Research shows that hydrolyzed collagen powders are able to be absorbed by the body (as they are broken down into smaller, more digestible amino acid peptides). Once absorbed they are able to support your body’s fibroblasts, or what makes collagen and elastin; doing so, they enhance your body’s natural collagen production.
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Sounds like a no-brainer, no? But to go back to the morning sweet treat: if you are someone who likes to add a dash of sugar into your brew, mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate is excellent in coffee. Not only is the collagen powder providing you all the benefits of the above, but it’s also made with premium Peruvian cocoa powder and coconut sugar. The cocoa powder adds a rich, smooth chocolate flavoring, but it’s not overpowering nor decadently saccharine. Not to mention, cocoa powder packed with flavanols, a special antioxidant often used in skin care. The coconut sugar provides a subtle, sweet touch with no unpleasant aftertaste (like other sweeteners tend to do). The result: A morning brew that tastes like the comforting morning cup you are used to—just without the bad stuff, and a whole lot of great stuff.
We’d be remiss not to mention all of the other ingredients and actives in mbg’s powder: Along with the collagen, cocoa, and coconut sugar, the blend is packed with the antioxidants vitamin C (read more about why that’s important here), vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and biotin. The result is a supplement that will provide all the tools you need for glowing, youthful appearance.
The take-away.
Your morning cup of coffee is a special thing. If you want yours to optimize your skin and beauty routine, add collagen powder—and to make the experience downright indulgent, go for the chocolate variety.