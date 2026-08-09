The Truth About Peptides, NAD, Fasting, & Other Health Trends

That being said, there are a few specific peptides Pojednic is excited about. BPC-157, known for injury recovery and gut healing, has some human data, even if the studies are small. She said MOTS-c is interesting for muscle recovery, regeneration, and visceral fat. Pojednic also mentioned Pep-19, an oral peptide already available in the U.S., which has been studied in both mice and humans and shows promise for metabolism, visceral fat, and even sleep quality through its effects on mitochondria.