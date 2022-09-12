11 Fun (Yes, Fun) Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home

Whether you're just beginning your fitness journey or have been working out for years, it's only natural that there will come waves where you're more motivated to hit the gym than other times. One of the best ways to ensure exercise becomes a habit that you actually stick to is by finding the forms that spark joy and get you excited.

When it comes to cardio, the options are practically endless: running, swimming, HIIT, and walking are just the beginning of what you can tap into to build cardiovascular strength and generally improve your quality of life. But if you're really looking to have fun when you workout, may we suggest a trampoline workout? That's right, it's not just for kids anymore.

We rounded up 11 exercises that effortlessly elevate your heart rate and help you get your sweat on while tapping into your inner child. Why should exercise be a chore when you can break out the trampoline?

For an even more curated workout, follow along with the 10-minute stability workout above.