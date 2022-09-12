11 Fun (Yes, Fun) Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home

 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
11 High-Energy Trampoline Exercises That Actually Make Cardio Fun

11 High-Energy Trampoline Exercises That Actually Make Cardio Fun

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
jumping jack trampoline

Image by Andreas von Scheele

September 12, 2022 — 11:04 AM

Whether you're just beginning your fitness journey or have been working out for years, it's only natural that there will come waves where you're more motivated to hit the gym than other times. One of the best ways to ensure exercise becomes a habit that you actually stick to is by finding the forms that spark joy and get you excited.

When it comes to cardio, the options are practically endless: running, swimming, HIIT, and walking are just the beginning of what you can tap into to build cardiovascular strength and generally improve your quality of life. But if you're really looking to have fun when you workout, may we suggest a trampoline workout? That's right, it's not just for kids anymore.

We rounded up 11 exercises that effortlessly elevate your heart rate and help you get your sweat on while tapping into your inner child. Why should exercise be a chore when you can break out the trampoline?

For an even more curated workout, follow along with the 10-minute stability workout above.

1. Staggered Squat

staggered squat

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Jessica Aronoff.

  1. Lift your left foot onto your elevated surface.
  2. Push down evenly through both feet as you hinge at your hips and lower down (note how it engages your muscles differently).
  3. Engage your glutes, zip your belly away from your thighs, and keep your chest proud and shoulders down as you rise back up. Be sure to squeeze your glutes at the top.
  4. Try pressing your hands together as you lower down to engage your back, too.
  5. Complete 20 reps, then pulse at the bottom of your squat for 20 reps.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Staggered Squat + Stabilizing Balance

11 Fun (Yes, Fun) Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Start in a staggered squat position. Complete three pulses at the bottom of your squat.
  2. Then, at the top, press through your elevated foot, shifting your weight into that standing leg. Then lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long to the side.
  3. Balance here for a moment, then come back down to the bottom of your squat.
  4. Continue for 20 reps.

3. Balance + Abductor Lift

balance + abductor lift

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Start by shifting your weight into your elevated foot, balancing here.
  2. Lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long.
  3. Slowly, with control, lower that lifted leg to touch your elevated surface.
  4. Then, lift it back to start.
  5. Continue for 20 reps. Then repeat the first three movements on the opposite side.

4. Moving Plank

moving plank

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on the elevated surface and toes on the ground. Keep your shoulders over your wrists, squeeze your glutes tight, and zip your belly button in and back.
  2. Slowly and with control, lower your right elbow and forearm down to the surface, then your left.
  3. Reverse the movement, come onto your left hand, then right hand.
  4. Continue for 10 reps. 

(Note: Try to maintain stillness through your hips. If your hips are dipping, try bringing your feet wider for more stability.)

5. Spinal Roll

spinal roll

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on an elevated surface.
  2. Push through your hands, press your hips back, and reach your tailbone up into your downward dog position, bringing your heart toward your quads.
  3. Then, scoop your lower belly up and roll your body forward back into a plank, stacking shoulders over wrists. Find a nice juicy stretch through this movement. 
  4. Complete 10 reps.

6. Bounce Down

bounce down trampoline exercise

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Standing on your trampoline, hinge at your hips, and lower down slightly into a partial squat.
  2. Hop your heels a fraction of an inch off the trampoline. Then, drive down through your heels, and lift your knees up as you rebound.
  3. Allow your arms to swing forward and back with ease.
  4. Keep your core engaged, pulling your belly button in toward your spine. 

7. Jack

jack trampoline workout

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. From a bounce down position, jump your feet to the edges of your trampoline, and allow your arms to swing out to the sides at the same time.
  2. Then bring your arms and feet back to the starting position at the same time.
  3. Confidently take up space on your trampoline as you continue this movement.

8. Double Jack

double jack trampoline exercise

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Complete the same movement as a jack, but complete an extra bounce in each position.
  2. Think about lifting your knees, and driving through your heels (rather than jumping high).
  3. Focus on scooping your lower belly in a little extra at each bounce. 

9. Scissor

scissor trampoline exercise

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. From your bounce down position, bring your right foot forward and left foot back on the trampoline.
  2. Switch your feet, bringing one foot in front of the other. Allow your arms to swing forward and back, in opposition with your feet.
  3. Remember to keep the back of your legs engaged, and drive through your heels. 
  4. Continue alternating.

10. Double Scissor

double scissor trampoline exercise

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. Complete the same movement as scissor, but find an extra bounce in each position.
  2. At each extra bounce, remember to scoop your lower belly in, keeping your abs engaged.

11. Surf Twist

surf twist trampoline

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Aronoff.

  1. From a bounce down position, twist to the right at your waist.
  2. Keep your shoulders facing forward, as you twist your arms in opposition to your waist. Imagine pushing your hip against your arm. 
  3. Continue rotating at your waistline, like you're wringing out a towel.
  4. Repeat in the opposite direction.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

8 Juicy Hip Stretches To Help Relieve All That Nasty Tension You've Been Storing

Kristine Thomason
8 Juicy Hip Stretches To Help Relieve All That Nasty Tension You've Been Storing
Motivation

The 10 Best Ellipticals Of 2022 For Any Fitness Level & Home Size

Marissa Miller, CPT
The 10 Best Ellipticals Of 2022 For Any Fitness Level & Home Size
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Beauty

9 Ways To Use Rose Water For Your Face, Benefits, + How To Make Your Own

Hannah Frye
9 Ways To Use Rose Water For Your Face, Benefits, + How To Make Your Own
Friendships

Craving Deeper Friendships? Focus On This One Habit, Psychologist Says

Marisa G. Franco, Ph.D.
Craving Deeper Friendships? Focus On This One Habit, Psychologist Says
Integrative Health

Is Your Body Getting Enough Iron? Here's One Way To Enhance Absorption

Hannah Frye
Is Your Body Getting Enough Iron? Here's One Way To Enhance Absorption
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Always Comparing Yourself To Others? 6 Ways To Break The Habit

Kimberly Snyder
Always Comparing Yourself To Others? 6 Ways To Break The Habit
Functional Food

Tired Of Your Go-To Breakfast? Try These 5 Nutrient-Dense Dishes From An RD

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Tired Of Your Go-To Breakfast? Try These 5 Nutrient-Dense Dishes From An RD
Beauty

Research Shows That As You Age, This Declines In Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
Research Shows That As You Age, This Declines In Your Skin
Functional Food

3 Tips To Make Your Meals Even More Nutritious (One Will Surprise You!)

Jason Wachob
3 Tips To Make Your Meals Even More Nutritious (One Will Surprise You!)
Beauty

Can Facial Acupuncture Actually Ease Fine Lines & Wrinkles? We Asked The Experts

Hannah Frye
Can Facial Acupuncture Actually Ease Fine Lines & Wrinkles? We Asked The Experts
Home

How To Care For The Funky Spider Plant So It Multiplies Before Your Eyes

Emma Loewe
How To Care For The Funky Spider Plant So It Multiplies Before Your Eyes
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/trampoline-exercises

Your article and new folder have been saved!