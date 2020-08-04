Not only are HIIT programs effective, but they’re also efficient. This means they can help people with Down syndrome reach their health goals in less time than aerobic exercise. "The short, high-intensity exercises in HIIT also do not require long periods of sustained effort and can give people with DS better heart health, better control of body weight and better blood sugar and lipid levels,” co-author of the study, Megan Ware says in a news release.

The exercise format alternates short periods of high-intensity exercise with short recovery periods. According to the study, people with DS tend to have shorter attention spans and may benefit from the brevity of HIIT workouts.

Plus, they may be more inclined to stick with HIIT, over alternative fitness programs. "What makes HIIT really special is that it can be fun for people with DS, since their motivation to start or continue exercise can be low," Ware says. "HIIT can be structured to include various kinds of movements that keep engagement high during an exercise training session.”