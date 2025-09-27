Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Ghost You? Watch Out For These 3
All 12 zodiac signs approach relationships differently; some are more attentive, some like to text all day, and others are more likely to leave you on read the first chance they get.
Before we dive in, we're not saying someone is guaranteed to ghost you if they're one of the following signs or that the other signs won't—but in terms of the energy of the 12 zodiac signs and their tendencies, these are the ones most likely to ghost without a word.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising signs, as well as their Venus sign, as our Venus placement can influence our patterns in relationships.
Sagittarius
Coming in as the most likely to ghost is none other than bold and spontaneous Sagittarius. Naturally, this sign tends to go wherever the wind blows them, and as such, they don't typically like to be tied down by commitments or emotional investment.
Their spontaneity can also look like impulsiveness, leaving you wondering what went wrong. It might have seemed like you had a great first date, but Sag takes the fun with them wherever they go, so they always have a good time. Unless you really wow them, don't expect a consolation text that there won't be a second date—they've already forgotten about it.
Aquarius
Up next is Aquarius, the cool and aloof humanitarian of the zodiac. While this social sign may love their wider networks and the collective, they take a different approach to romance. One of the more logical, analytical signs, Aquarius isn't much for the warm and fuzzies, and can in fact get turned off by too much emotion too soon.
Unless you manage to impress this idealistic sign, don't be surprised if they ghost. Aquarians can be borderline cold, almost unfeeling, if they haven't taken the time to develop some emotional maturity, and they will not feel guilty for leaving you hanging.
Gemini
Unsurprisingly, Gemini takes our No. 3 spot for most likely to ghost. They do tend to get a reputation for being two-faced and flighty, which is a harsher way of saying these folks are adaptable and curious. Of course, those qualities may be beneficial in some areas, but they don't always translate well to relationships.
Like Sagittarius, Gemini also prefers to keep their options open and not get tied down. Their curiosity is part of what makes them so cunning, but it's also why they can get into trouble with infidelity or, in this case, ghosting potential partners.
The takeaway
Again, if you are one of these signs—or you're dating one—we're not saying they're definitely going to ghost you. It's also not impossible that the other signs will ghost too, and it ultimately always comes down to the person and how they're maturing into the energy of their whole birth chart.