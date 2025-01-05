Advertisement
Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Can Expect Huge Growth In 2025
We all have something different to expect in 2025 depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes how much we'll grow and transform.
Of course, every sign will grow in their own ways, but according to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there's one sign that will go through the biggest transformation of all. Here's what to know.
Which zodiac sign is transforming in 2025?
The zodiac sign that can expect massive growth and transformation in 2025 is...drumroll please!....Aries! (And specifically, Aries risings.) According to the twins, 2025 is a year of transition for the rams of the world, and they're now ready to forge a new path and reshape their identities.
"This year, [Aries'] begin making noticeable strides. But there will be some baggage to deal with," the twins explain.
For one thing, taskmaster Saturn and dreamy Neptune both move into Aries for the first time since 1998 and 1875, respectively. "While they'll only spend part of 2025 in your sign, you'll get a glimpse of longer cycles that begin again next year," the twins note.
Then on June 9, when Jupiter moves into sensitive Cancer and your fourth house of home and family, you could see growth and change in those areas.
According to the twins, you'll be ready to put down roots—or pull them up and find a new place to plant them. "There’s no place like home in the second half of 2025, so lean on loved ones for the best support," they say, adding, "Your relationship with family grows in positive ways."
But it's not just your home life that's getting a shake up. When the North Node moves into Pisces, the twins note you could experience a surge of spiritual growth that helps you process and heal trauma. Not necessarily easy or fun, but transformative, to be sure.
Overall, the twins recommend investing in your long-term success with a simple plan to finally turn a dream into a reality. "The restless ram will win by taking things one measured step at a time. Not your usual style, but why waste or scatter your energy? Slow down and focus!" they add.
The takeaway
Again, every zodiac sign has an opportunity to grow and transform this year, but Aries is astrologically set up for the biggest transformation of all. So for the Aries out there, start mapping your plan now, and prepare for Aries 2.0!
