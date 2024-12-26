Skip to Content
Spirituality

How To Practice 5 "Micro-Shifts" When You're Tackling New Year's Goals

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson
December 26, 2024
Tanya Carroll Richardson
By Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
December 26, 2024
The end of the year can be a hectic time of wrapping up deadlines and traveling for the holidays. It can also be a busy time internally as you review all that you've survived or thrived through over the last 12 months.

Those reflections can naturally bring up emotions and epiphanies about what worked well for you—and what didn't—this past year, encouraging you to set new intentions, dreams, and goals for the New Year.

The New Year truly is a time of fresh energy and possibility, yet often folks have trouble sticking to New Year's resolutions beyond January because the way they envision achieving those goals is by attempting to make big strides very quickly. This can lead to burnout, frustration, self-blame, disappointment, or abandoning a goal altogether.

Usually how we make significant shifts that last in our lives is through slow, steady, gradual change.

When contemplating your goals, dreams, and intentions for the upcoming year, remember to micro-shift them in the following ways:

1.

Be gentle with yourself when goal setting

Positive change is easier to implement when you approach it through the lens of self-love. We are drawn to loving energy, so changes framed lovingly can make us eager to engage with them. Hold yourself accountable for any regrets or poor choices from this past year in a loving way.

Speak to yourself in your thoughts in an encouraging, gentle manner. Making this simple practice one of your main goals for next year could create a positive transformation in every area of your life!

It's a myth that when we're harsh or overly critical of ourselves, we somehow bring out our best. That can actually keep us stuck in old patterns that no longer serve, while being loving and kind makes us feel more confident and safe creating healthy new patterns.

Find self-love affirmations and action steps for every day of the year in my calendar, A Year of Self-Love. If you want the best for yourself, be loving with yourself.

2.

Embrace discipline in a nurturing way

This may sound contradictory, but discipline and self-nurturing pair nicely. Reaching a goal definitely requires discipline—and that discipline is much easier to sustain if you approach going after your goals in a nurturing way.

It might look like getting yourself comfy clothes to work out in or allowing yourself a lazier evening after days when you work out. It could also look like still allowing yourself to spend money on nurturing experiences, like seeing a movie with a friend or allowing a relative to gift you a plane ticket home to visit, as you tighten your monthly budget significantly in the coming year.

Healthy discipline never requires denying yourself nurturing experiences.

3.

Don't be overly ambitious regarding the timing of reaching a goal

One way people feel motivated to keep going after a goal is by seeing progress, so it's helpful to want to make progress on goals! Yet when you are too focused on making a goal happen quickly, you can end up burning out in the pursuit of the goal…and then backsliding, delaying your accomplishment even more.

Remember that part of setting goals for yourself is wanting to heal and improve your patterns. That is usually done slowly. Try to move too fast, and you may miss out on important yet subtle lessons along the way.

When wanting to make a more permanent improvement to your health, relationships, home, career, personal development, or finances, long-term shifts that stick will most likely be gradually achieved.

4.

Celebrate small wins to create more wins!

Goals are more enjoyable to reach when broken down into bite-size accomplishments. If you want to significantly increase your customer base, stop and celebrate the single new customer that came in this week. If you want to make more friends, celebrate the comforting small talk you made with a co-worker today.

When you are mindful of what's positive and going well, it gives your brain something positive to focus on. That helps you create a healing new neural pathway around a goal, which can encourage you to take positive action steps to reinforce that pathway while also feeling more natural and confident as you do.

Big wins will happen, but they are fewer and further between. Small wins every day or week nourish your spirit to keep going after the bigger goal. Simply put, celebrating small wins builds momentum.

5.

Know that the universe will assist you

While you must put in the effort and take actionable steps toward your goals, it unleashes a bit of magical assistance from the universe when you do!

By beginning to micro-shift a goal, you start changing and moving the energy around you. In time, life will often respond in remarkable ways, bringing helpful people, opportunities, and resources onto your radar.

In circumstances where you have a lot of freedom, this can be dramatic. In circumstances where you're experiencing more lack, limitation, and restriction, this mystical energy law will still hold true and move a goal forward for you, either slightly and just enough to make a difference…or in absolutely wondrous ways.

Knowing the universe will be supporting you however it can within your current circumstances, best interests, and available options can make goals feel less intimidating.

It's not all up to you to make things happen—a benevolent force will be supporting your healing agenda as much as it can in the New Year!

This Is One Of The Most Powerful Signs Of The Zodiac — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Is One Of The Most Powerful Signs Of The Zodiac — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best New Year's Resolution For You, Based On Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

This Is The Best New Year's Resolution For You, Based On Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being The Freakiest Of Them All
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being The Freakiest Of Them All

Sarah Regan

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500

8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)
Mental Health

8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

Juanina Kocher

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

